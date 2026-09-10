"If they won't give you physical games, make your own" - GOG now lets you turn digital games into big box PC releases, and my shelf is already sobbing

GOG just took its Preservation Program to the next level, as you can now print Big Box PC game packaging and make your own physical releases. Effectively, you'll be able to download 3D scans of original boxes and print them at home, and while the '90s retro console and PC player in me is hyped, it's probably the last thing my collapsing shelf needs right now.
In an announcement, GOG declares, "If they won't give you physical games, make your own" before revealing that its Preservation Program now covers Star Trek: 25th Anniversary, Armikrog, Descent, Hitman: Codename 47, and Myst (cheers, Time Extension). Rather than just ensuring these releases remain DRM-free and playable on gaming PCs old and new, the storefront is collaborating with Big Box Collection to also fully preserve their packaging.
"We’re adding downloadable 3D scans of legendary boxes of these selected games, ready to view, rotate, and explore using the default 3D apps on Windows and Mac." announces GOG before adding, "And for those who want to take their nostalgia offline, we’re also providing printable versions, so you can build your own DIY boxes and give these classics a place on your shelf once again!"
I really get a buzz out of finding big-box PC games out in the wild today, as decades of disrespect towards cardboard packaging mean complete games are rare. I tend to have luck looking amongst board games and puzzles in thrift stores, but just like NES, SNES, and N64 games, the old boxes are either actively disintegrating or were launched into the bin years ago.
Effectively, this new GOG program means you have the power to put big-box PC games back into production. That should come as a delight if you've been mourning the death of physical discs for your rig, as I personally kept buying DVD releases right up until 2014 (I believe my last was Titanfall); everything went completely digital.
If you've been paying attention to the console side of things, you'll be aware that Sony is planning to end PS5 discs as of 2028. As you'd expect, players aren't remotely pleased with this decision, and while you can't just make your own copies of PlayStation 5 releases, we've already witnessed preservationists make DIY physical PC games even before GOG's announcement.
By allowing players to make accurate replicas of old PC boxes, GOG could draw in collectors to its platform who'd normally avoid digital storefronts altogether. I can honestly see myself leveraging the service to potentially even re-house original discs in reproduced packaging, as while the service is currently restricted to just the newly added titles, I am the type of person who will acquire a loose copy of Hitman and make a custom box for it.
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And hey, even if you don't like to clutter up your shelves with big box PC games like me, it's neat even being able to get a proper 3D look at them on a screen.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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