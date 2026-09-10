New Discworld RPG book adds Granny Weatherwax, vampires, and loads of character options (oh my)

It seems as though the Discworld RPG is growing, because a new expansion starring some of the setting's most beloved characters has just been revealed.
Modiphius Entertainment is pulling back the curtain on Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald, a new sourcebook for its Discworld RPG system that emerged last year. As the name would suggest, this tome will let you explore Lancre (home to witches like the famous Granny Weatherwax) and the vampire-riddled Überwald. You'll also be able to explore The Chalk, where the tiny Wee Free Men live.
It isn't just a tour across some of the late Terry Pratchett's best-loved locations, though; this book allows you to create new kinds of characters including witches, trolls, vampires, and werewolves. It also marks the first time we're getting rules for ongoing campaigns within the Discworld tabletop RPG.
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If you've yet to find out why the witches are some of Terry Pratchett's most beloved characters (they're certainly my favorite), I highly recommend checking out the Equal Rites novel. You can find it easily enough at Amazon, where it's available in paperback, Kindle, or Audible forms.
While you can mix this with the previous book, Discword: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork, this is a standalone product. It isn't just one item, either; there's a full core rulebook, a Game Master Toolkit, supplements, and dice. Finally, there's also a book containing a series of linked adventures that the press release describes as "a whirlwind tour of the Ramtops."
There's no word yet on when Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald, but the Gamefound crowdfunding campaign is going live in October.
In other tabletop news, have you seen this exclusive MTG Reality Fracture card reveal yet?
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