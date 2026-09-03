Cult-classic Castle Ravenloft D&D board game rises from the grave with an all-new edition

Beloved D&D board game Castle Ravenloft has risen like a vampire from its coffin, and a new version is due to terrorize fans again early in 2027.
Resurrected by Renegade Game Studios, the publisher responsible for Heroscape and Unstoppable. Although it brings back that classic co-op gameplay that sees you battling your way through Castle Ravenloft in a bid to defeat vampire lord Strahd von Zarovich, it gives the board game a total visual overhaul to match modern D&D.
Alongside a standard edition with unpainted miniatures for $100, there will also be a premium version of Castle Ravenloft which contains pre-painted models ($200). Both will release in February 2027 and are up for pre-order via Renegade Game Studios now.
According to the press release, this new spin on Castle Ravenloft (which originally came out in 2010 and has been incredibly difficult to find in the years since then) "refreshes the game's artwork, logos, and graphic design to align with the current Dungeons & Dragons ruleset while preserving the gameplay that made the original a modern classic."
If you're new to Castle Ravenloft, it's a classic dungeon-crawler; 1-5 players will plumb the depths of the eponymous fortress battling monsters and finding treasure before eventually facing Strahd himself. Like many of the best board games, it isn't a one-and-done affair either. There are 13 replayable adventures here in total.
This board game adapts the Curse of Strahd campaign's final challenge, an epic dungeon-crawl through the vampire's castle before fighting its master in an all-or-nothing brawl. As such, it's a solid alternative for anyone who wants a slice of that magic without needing to commit to a months-long adventure. It's also a nice way of revisiting that world if you've already played Curse of Strahd; it's like a victory lap.
The game will launch this coming February, so I guess you better start gathering your party now – there's a vampire to slay.
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I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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