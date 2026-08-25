Horrified: Ravenloft is a slam-dunk for D&D fans, but innovation is starting to be 'mist'

If you're a fan of gothic horror and want a compelling but accessible strategy game, Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft is an easy recommendation. It revels in cliches like vampires, hags, and curses, all while paying tribute to one of D&D's most beloved campaigns. (It's modelled after Curse of Strahd and provides a whistle-stop tour of why that adventure is so well-liked.) However, longtime Horrified fans may feel like they've seen it all before. It's a great time, but a familiar one.
Pros
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Horrified's team-based gameplay is still as good as ever
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Compelling challenge, especially with more players
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New monsters are engaging and unique
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A fantastic ode to a beloved campaign
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Beautiful visuals
Cons
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Doesn't change much from previous Horrified games
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You might get unlucky off the bat and become overwhelmed
Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft is a cozy board game, and you can't tell me otherwise.
OK, I hear you. The world it takes place in is a pulsing mass of awful that's as far from 'homey' as you could possibly imagine. But because it takes a beloved franchise back to its gothic roots by crossing over with what is arguably D&D's most popular adventure, it feels… well, nostalgic. That's why I've been more excited to try Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft than most of its predecessors. It's a homecoming.
The Mists take you
As the name would suggest, Horrified leans hard into horror tropes – but you aren't tackling them alone. This is a co-op game first and foremost, meaning you win or lose together. There have been numerous versions since the series launched in 2019 (ranging from the original which focused on Universal Monsters like Dracula to a Greek Myth-inspired spin-off), but the core mechanics remain the same regardless; complete unique challenges to defeat monsters who roam the board, all while trying to stop them from eating villagers. If a monster successfully attacks you or kills a villager, the 'terror' meter rises. Hit a certain 'terror' level and it's game over.
This leads to some fiendish Catch 22 moments. Sometimes you'll be stuck between a rock and a hard place by choosing whether to save a villager or let them die so that you can secure a vital advantage against your enemy. Time is of the essence, after all, and sometimes the ends justify the means.
Fast facts
Players: 1-5 Ages: 10+ Game type: Co-op/adventure Complexity: Moderate Lasts: 60mins Designer: Peter Lee, Nick Tourville Publisher: Ravensburger Play if you enjoy: Pandemic, Alien: Fate of the Nostromo
Horrified Ravenloft uses the same framework, but brings back the class system introduced in the D&D-themed sequel. This time you're able to use the Warlock, Paladin, Druid, Ranger, or Sorcerer, each with special abilities activated by using a d20 die.
Seeing as it's based on D&D's iconic Curse of Strahd campaign where the party finds itself trapped in a grim world ruled by monsters, it also pits you against four foes from that setting: Baba Lysaga and her walking hut, the demonic Gulthias Tree, a creepy Carionette (which doesn't appear in the adventure but has since been added to Ravenloft), and the vampire lord Strahd von Zarovich. Each one possesses unique powers to ruin your day, and they can only be defeated by completing a special challenge.
These challenges are pulled directly from D&D, so fans will get a real kick out of the process. Randomly-drawn tarot cards determine the location of three items needed to kill Strahd, for example, and you must go to fortune-teller Madam Eva's tent to learn what they are… just like in the tabletop RPG.
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Dark Pacts
That reverence for the source material is clear throughout Horrified Ravenloft. Whether it's seeing familiar faces amongst the villagers, exploring major and minor locations on the board, or drawing cards featuring obscure characters from lore, this game has clearly been made by fans.
It makes full use of the setting to introduce some wrinkles, too. While we've seen class abilities before, this version of the game shakes things up with Dark Pacts – the kind you can dabble in throughout Curse of Strahd. These provide a permanent bonus (like being able to take a free move action) but come with significant drawbacks. Visually 'corrupting' your player card is the least of it; my Ranger would damage any other player character sharing my space if I ended my turn there, for example.
Because you can use these Dark Pacts at any time, the tricky bit is knowing when to deploy them.
Similarly, the monsters are nuanced – and different – enough to provide a lot of entertainment. As a case in point, you've got to complete a maze puzzle to defeat Baba Lysaga, clearing her minions from each path so you can slide a gem token to the bottom. Meanwhile, the Gulthias Tree stays in place… but sends out malicious Tree Blights across the board in its stead.
All this combines with the already rock-solid Horrified formula for a compelling twist of the tale. Yes, the same issues still lurk beneath the surface. Luck plays a significant part in where monsters move and how hard they hit, for instance. You can also be screwed over by chance – villagers spawning on top of a monster or the item you need not appearing, say. Nonetheless, all the good bits are still here too. If anything, Ravenloft's additions only enhance them. It's engrossing from moment to moment, keeping you on the edge of your seat.
It's one of those games that's paradoxically harder yet more fun with more people, too. While monsters don't get 'extra' turns (they always act after every player, no matter whether that's two or five), it takes longer for your turn to come around in a multiplayer match so there's a greater chance of trouble. Seeing a monster march inexorably toward you when there's nothing you can do about it is tense to say the least.
Again, some may become frustrated by the fact that you can't plan too far ahead because you never know where the monsters will go. But for me, that's part of the fun. You're battling the unknown and Horrified Ravenloft is always hurling curveballs your way, so you constantly have to think on your feet. That's where the strategy comes in; it's about triaging priorities and being able to pivot.
Should you buy Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons - Ravenloft?
Whether it's worth grabbing Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft will depend on how familiar you are with the franchise. If you've played many of the previous versions, you're unlikely to be bowled over by these additions (unless you skipped the last D&D Horrified, anyway). This is the same game with a few minor updates, not an overhaul.
If you don't have much experience with Horrified, on the other hand, you'll have a blast. This is a great introduction to the series and returns to its classic horror roots. I still think the original (Universal Monsters) is top dog, but Ravenloft gives it a good run for its money. Even if you have no idea who Strahd is, you'll enjoy this for its gothic feel and twisted baddies.
Love Curse of Strahd, on the other hand? Well, that's enough to circumvent most of the problems I raise above. You'll get a real kick out of battling foes you've spent hours opposing in D&D, and this is a vertical slice of everything that makes the campaign sing. It's nostalgia for Strahd in a box, so you'll often find yourself saying "oh, I remember that!" with much fondness.
Buy it if...
✅ You want a gothic horror board game: Are you a fan of classic horror? This will tick that box thanks to its buffet of beloved staples.
✅ You want a strategic team game that isn't too complex: Horrified is tactical, but not so much that it'll give you a headache. It's a pretty accessible strategy game.
✅ You love the Curse of Strahd campaign: If you've played Strahd and have fond memories of it, you'll adore this – it's everything that's great about the adventure in a nutshell.
Don't buy it if...
❌ You're already growing tired of Horrified: If you've played many or all of the previous entries, this will feel very familiar.
❌ You don't like D&D: This is draped in all sorts of Dungeons & Dragons paraphernalia from classes to d20s, so it may leave a sour taste if you aren't keen on the tabletop RPG.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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