Razer just dropped a PC setup's worth of Xbox accessories that still cost less than the rumored price of the 25th anniversary Series X

The 25th Anniversary Xbox celebrations continue. Razer has just dropped a series of officially licensed Xbox accessories on its online store, which sport the same transparent-green retro look as the upcoming anniversary console.
Part of the Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection, the brand has launched pre-orders for a new Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed earbuds, Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, and a Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K gaming mouse that are set to drop on October 20 later this year. Better yet, you can pick up the entire set of Razer accessories for $199.99, $209.99, and $179.99, respectively, and still spend less than the rumoured $899.99 for the upcoming limited-edition console.
Razer
Hammerhead V3 X Hyperspeed
Razer
Basilisk V3 Pro 35k
Razer
Blackwidow V4 75%
The limited edition collection starts with the $199.99 Razer Hammerhead V3 X Hyperspeed gaming earbuds. Just like the original model, these earphones are equipped with the brand's SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, so you can alternate between Bluetooth 5.2 and a low-latency 2.4 GHz connection. The buds also provide up to 10 hours of battery life, with an additional 25 hours if you top up their juice via the RGB charging case.
If you don't want to carry around Xbox-branded earbuds, you can save $20 by grabbing either the multi-platform or the PlayStation model instead. But you'll have to accept the extra cost if you want to add a touch of nostalgia to your PC setup.
It's the same situation with the $179.99 Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse. It's $20 more than the original release, but you're essentially paying more for that Xbox branding and retro-futuristic design. The gaming rodent boasts a second-generation Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor and a whopping 140-hour battery. It's also rocking customizable RGB lighting, which you can customize through Razer's Chroma software and sync up with the matching Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard.
At $209.99, it's the most expensive item from Razer's Xbox 25th Anniversary line-up, though its MSRP looks far nicer on the eyes than that rumored Series X price. The board includes a 75% layout, as the name suggests, and it includes blue, yellow, green, and red directional keys that harken back to the original ABXY buttons of the OG Xbox Duke gamepad.
Razer isn't the only brand to be part of Xbox's new 25th Anniversary Collection. According to the official Xbox Wire blog, 8BitDo is also launching an X25 Special Edition Charging Dock for its Xbox controllers, which is available to pre-order for $39.99 (8BitDo) at its online store.
The charging dock is expected to ship in October 20 later this year. However, if you're too impatient, you could alternatively pick up the 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse, 8BitDo Ultimate 3 controller, or the 8BitDo Retro 87-Key keyboard starting from $59.99 at Amazon today. They're missing their 25th anniversary branding, as they've been around for a while. But with them, you'll still get that same see-through design.
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The Backone Pro also has a 25th Anniversary Edition controller launching this October. With it, you have the chance to receive a blue, bold orange, and crystal-clear colorway at random, all colors that harken back to the original Xbox console. If you'd rather know what you're getting, pre-orders for the $44.99 (GameSir) GameSir X5 Lite for XBOX are now live, sharing the same green 25th look as the rest of the anniversary collection.
View all 25th Anniversary Xbox accessories at Razer
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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