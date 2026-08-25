With a sequel coming, this Pokemon-like RPG inspired by Evangelion is free to keep on Steam and has already been claimed over 1 million times

Dokimon Quest, one of the more interesting and nostalgically gorgeous Pokemon-like games around, is totally free to keep on Steam. But you'll have to act fast if you want to join the 1 million people who have already claimed the pixel art monster tamer.
Developer Yanako RPGs made its throwback monster-collectathon available to Steam goers for the small fee of nothing just yesterday. The offer runs until tomorrow, so there's not long left if you want a free shot of GBC-era nostalgia heavily inspired by Evangelion. If that doesn't sweeten the pot, I don't know what will.
Since then, the developer revealed that over a million people have already grabbed the offer and easily smashed the turn-based game's concurrent Steam peak with a full day still left to go.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
All this goodwill comes at a good time, too. A Steam page for Dokimon Quest 2 went live around the same time as well, this time promising an adventure set in Edo-period Japan with fresh monsters to fight against and train. New features include mounts, dungeons, more polish, faster battling, and updates to multiple corners of the game. I'm particularly excited to craft and collect furniture for the in-game house that's being added to the sequel.
The original Dokimon Quest isn't being left out in the cold, either - that, too, received a really hefty update to coincide with its free-to-claim offer. For the first time, PC players will be able to trade creatures and battle against other players' teams by generating codes - a feature that won't be coming to the game's console ports. "This is by far the most exciting thing to go into this update," the mostly solo dev writes in a recent blog post, explaining that any online functionality that's more souped up would require a substantial amount time and funding to pull off.
Other additions include a tutorial fairy who clears up some of the game's more obtuse mechanics, new background art for battles in certain biomes, a completely remade quest log, and much more.
Pokemon Winds and Waves might not have turn-based battles as Game Freak veteran hints the combat system "could change" thanks to Pokemon Champions
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more