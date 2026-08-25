Where to use the Sinking City 2 Graveyard key

The Sinking City 2 Graveyard key can be a confusing thing to find, as you're nowhere near a graveyard when you get it and, if you haven't been exploring thoroughly, you could easily have passed by where it's for.
You will need to find out where to use it though, as it will get you a vital item to progress the main story, as well as tie into the Sinking City 2 Printing Press side quest. But if you didn't clock the Graveyard gate when you passed it you could be a fair way beyond it in time and distance, making it tricky to work out where you should be heading.
Good job I've played the game extensively for my Sinking City 2 walkthrough and can tell you where to take the key, and what to do with it. It won't take long...
You'll find the Graveyard key at the Saloon just after you trigger a new objective to Move the Whale. At this point if you've been skimming through the game you might have missed the locked Graveyard gate back at the Church while you were there, along with things like the Sinking City 2 Trident.
There is a Soggy Note near the key that mentions you'll need to go to the Printing House 'via the Church Graveyard' but, again, if you're rushing through it's easy to miss that detail.
So, to use the Graveyard key you need to head here at the Church:
There'll probably be some enemies in the way when you arrive there, so try and be prepared for a fight, although you can probably run and dodge your way past and get through the gate quickly.
Once you're past the gate you'll be at the Printing House, which contains a gear you'll need to help move the whale, and the Printing Press that can get you a good upgrade when you find all the plates needed.
You'll find more details to all of that in the guides I mentioned up top. Once you're done here you'll be one step closer to completing this area, and won't be far off needing the Sinking City 2 Hospital walkthrough next.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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