Runaways codes (August 2026) for Credz and more

Runaways codes will provide you with a helping hand as you hit the streets and go on the run from the law, before the crimes you've committed catch up with you. As you try to escape over the border you can rob banks and shops along the way, pawn the loot you swipe for cash, and evade the cops so you don't end up behind bars.
The promos available at the moment will give you a fistful of Credz to spend, as well as arming you with a Light Pistol to protect yourself until you can get hold of a better weapon in this high-octane Roblox experience. If you're ready to outmaneuver the police, then here are the codes for Runaways and how to redeem them.
If you're looking for some promos with a wider use across all of your experiences, then take a look at the most recent Roblox promo codes.
All Runaways codes
The following Runaways codes are available to claim:
SUPERCAT – Pistol (Light)
RUN – 1,000 Credz
There are currently a couple of codes for Runaways to help get you started, providing you with some Credz cash to spend and a Light Pistol to arm yourself with. No doubt more promos will be added soon, so keep checking back here for updates.
To redeem Runaways codes, you need to select the SHOP icon on the left side of the screen, then scroll to the bottom of the menu that opens to find the CODES section. Type a promo into the Insert Code Here... text box, then hit the USE button to collect your reward. Codes for Runaways are not case-sensitive, so it doesn't matter if you use all caps or not.
Expired Runaways codes
No expired codes
There are currently no expired Runaways codes, due to their recent addition to this experience. This situation can often change quickly though, so make sure you've picked up the active promos while you can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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