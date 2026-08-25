Jump To:

Runaways codes (August 2026) for Credz and more

Guides
By
Published

Codes for Runaways will give you some cash to help with your escape, along with other useful items

Press shot for Runaways codes featuring several players involved in a police chase
(Image credit: supercat games)
Jump To:

Runaways codes will provide you with a helping hand as you hit the streets and go on the run from the law, before the crimes you've committed catch up with you. As you try to escape over the border you can rob banks and shops along the way, pawn the loot you swipe for cash, and evade the cops so you don't end up behind bars.

The promos available at the moment will give you a fistful of Credz to spend, as well as arming you with a Light Pistol to protect yourself until you can get hold of a better weapon in this high-octane Roblox experience. If you're ready to outmaneuver the police, then here are the codes for Runaways and how to redeem them.

If you're looking for some promos with a wider use across all of your experiences, then take a look at the most recent Roblox promo codes.

All Runaways codes

The Shop menu used to redeem Runaways codes

(Image credit: supercat games)

The following Runaways codes are available to claim:

  • SUPERCAT – Pistol (Light)
  • RUN – 1,000 Credz

There are currently a couple of codes for Runaways to help get you started, providing you with some Credz cash to spend and a Light Pistol to arm yourself with. No doubt more promos will be added soon, so keep checking back here for updates.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How to redeem Runaways codes

How to access the Shop menu to redeem Runaways codes

(Image credit: supercat games)

To redeem Runaways codes, you need to select the SHOP icon on the left side of the screen, then scroll to the bottom of the menu that opens to find the CODES section. Type a promo into the Insert Code Here... text box, then hit the USE button to collect your reward. Codes for Runaways are not case-sensitive, so it doesn't matter if you use all caps or not.

Expired Runaways codes

  • No expired codes

There are currently no expired Runaways codes, due to their recent addition to this experience. This situation can often change quickly though, so make sure you've picked up the active promos while you can.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in Foe
    1
    Saoirse Ronan says she's "dead serious" about playing a Bond villain as rumors about Jack Lowden's 007 casting swirl
  2. 2
    Luke Cage showrunner reveals why Mahershala Ali was only in 7 episodes as Cottonmouth despite "killing it"
  3. 3
    Spider-Man: Brand New Day villain actor has theories on where his Marvel character is now after the ending left his fate unclear
  4. 4
    Persona 6 will have a physical PS5 copy, leaving fans convinced Atlus is releasing the JRPG before Sony ditches discs in 2028
  5. 5
    Discord will "evaluate the validity and scope before responding" to controversial GTA 6 leaks court order, but the platform "has not yet been served"