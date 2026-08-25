Over an hour of footage from the canceled Iron Man game is online, and it sure looks like the Just Cause devs' take on Marvel

Avalanche Studios' canceled Iron Man game was never officially announced to the public, but over an hour of footage from the open-world superhero game has now spilled online.
To quickly catch you up on the project, the developer of Just Cause and Mad Max was once in charge of making an open-world game starring Iron Man during the MCU's early years in the 2010s.
While Disney and Avalanche never went public about their collaboration, studio co-founder and former boss Christofer Sundberg spilled the beans in an interview a few years ago.
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Now, we can finally see what Avalanche's Stockholm studio was cooking thanks to well over an hour of leaked footage that was supposedly sourced from a PS3 development kit, per Reddit.
And, yep, that sure looks like an Iron Man game made by the folks behind Just Cause. The billionaire playboy is seen jetting through the skies at top speed in a fashion that's not too dissimilar from the way players could glide and grapple all across the Just Cause maps - add in some crazy physics and huge explosions, and you're halfway there.
The footage certainly isn't polished, which is to be expected considering its development was cut many years short, but what is here definitely looks fun. As well as aerial flight, Iron Man is shown using his recognizable suite of gadgets and tech, with small missiles shooting out of his mechanical shoulders. Melee combat seems to have been inspired by the Batman Arkham games, as it was in 2015's Mad Max as well. And, interestingly, there's also a big emphasis on environmental destruction in many segments.
Speaking to MinnMax back in 2022, Sundberg said the project was canned due to "company politics," with Disney supposedly wanting to cut about a year from the game's development schedule. He also revealed that the game had been in development "for a couple of years" before its untimely end, and he thought it was shaping up to be "really, really good."
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Of course, Avalanche's Iron Man shouldn't be confused for EA Motive's Iron Man, a project that seems to be chugging along just fine despite the publisher pulling the plug on a Black Panther game last year. Not much is known about Motive's Iron Man game other than that it's a third-person action-adventure title featuring Iron Man, naturally.
Thankfully, we're not starving for superhero gaming projects - check out every upcoming Marvel game on the horizon or our picks of the best superhero games already out there.