Canceled Star Wars RPG surfaces 1 year after it was officially scrapped, revealing Jedi and Mandalorian combat, looter shooter gameplay, and more we'll never get to experience ourselves

Footage of a canceled Star Wars action RPG has surfaced online just over a year after the studio that was making it closed.
The internal name for the game was reportedly Star Wars: Magellan, and it was in development at the formerly Zynga-owned Echtra Games until the studio was shut down last June. After Zynga acquired the studio in 2021, it was announced that the devs were working on "a new, yet to be announced role-playing game (RPG) for cross-platform play, in partnership with Zynga's NaturalMotion studio," and it appears that this latest find is likely the game in question.
MP1st has reportedly uncovered footage of the RPG via a former Echtra developer's portfolio of work. The report keeps the dev anonymous, so it's not clear what role they held on the game, but the footage includes a mix of third-person action gameplay and a showcase of different character animations and models.
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The gameplay footage shows off playable Mandalorian and Jedi characters fighting off hordes of enemies, while on-screen text describes the experience as a "multiplayer ARPG" that'd see you "shoot & loot." As you'd expect, the two different playable characters we see both have distinct combat abilities and skills – we see the Jedi pull off a number of fancy Lightsaber moves as well as use the Force, for example, while the Mandalorian primarily uses their jetpack and guns.
Otherwise, the outlet reports that the game was supposed to include a feature that'd see you bond with NPCs, presumably seeing you build relationships with the characters as part of the story.
It's claimed that the game was in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S before the closure of Echtra saw it scrapped, in what now feels like even more of a shame, as there are some promising ideas here, and fans are as disappointed as you'd expect.
"I swear to god the coolest Star Wars projects always seem to get cancelled. 1313 and Mandalorian by Respawn will always live rent free in my head, and now this too," one responds on Reddit. "Such a shame that it's cancelled, it's always weird/interesting watching gameplay clips for cancelled games like this," says another.
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Unfortunately, we're just left with the thoughts of what could have been, and cool as it is to have had a glimpse at what it was supposed to become, it makes the reality feel even more disappointing.
While you're here, be sure to check out our list of all the known upcoming Star Wars games on the horizon.