New Growth walkthrough and Underhill choice guide for Control Resonant

New Growth in Control Resonant is a quest for Doctor Underhill, in which players have to help her find various test subjects before making a final, challenging choice about whether to tell the FBC or to let her continue her experiments in secret. Below I'll take you through a full walkthrough of New Growth, as well as explain the larger consequences of the Underhill Choice you make at the end, and what it means for Control Resonant.
How to complete New Growth in Control Resonant
New Growth is a quest given by Zoe in the Watchtower after you complete the main story and speak to her again. She'll tell you about an FBC scientist called Underhill who was investigating the Mold when she went missing. Here's the steps you need to take.
Ask about Underhill in the FBC Base in The Park. The guard Busken will direct you to a rooftop nearby.
Head to Underhill's last known location. You'll find a desk on a rooftop with a Level 6 Clearance Keycard and a Resignation Letter document, both of which you need.
Head to the Oldest House and specifically Central Executive (the room with the Fast Travel Door) to find a room you can open with Underhill's Apartment Key and notes inside.
Clear out the Mold outside Underhill's Apartment building in The Park and head inside to find her. She'll ask you to help with her experiments by harvesting from test subjects.
Collect the Test Equipment from the laboratory inside the sewers.
Track down the Test Subjects by triggering the white Mold and following it as it crawls away. At times it will split and go in two directions: you need to go to all of them to find all three Test Subjects. Once you find them, simply kill them to tick this challenge. All their locations are marked on the map above.
After this, you simply need to revisit Underhill in her apartment, but things have become clearer: She's working without FBC oversight and, in fact, they're actively worried that she's going to make the situation worse, whereas she sees them as too risk-averse to solve the situation. It's up to you to decide what to do with her in Control Resonant, but what's the right answer?
What's the best Underhill choice in Control Resonant?
Put simply, there is no real consequence to the Underhill choice, so it doesn't matter what you pick. Dylan is given the choice to either report her to the FBC, give her the chance to escape, or to let her escape but keep the samples so she can't keep doing her experiments.
There are no long term consequences to any of these choices. Later on you'll have a call with Zoe where you relate to her the choice you make and she expresses an opinion on it, but the mission rewards are the same either way: the Brass Dusters artifact (Combat abilities deal +50% damage but no Falter effects), and an increase to the Zone Level of The Park region.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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