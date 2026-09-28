What are the right answers to the FBC Terminals in Control Resonant?

The FBC Terminals in Control Resonant are strange, as they have clearly been hacked to allow a mysterious character to ask Dylan questions about what's going on, giving the choice to answer or not. As you play more of Control Resonant, you'll discover more of these FBC Terminals, inquiring more and more details about the Bureau, Jesse, Dylan and the eldritch entities that they're encountering. If you want to know more, I'll explain the correct answers for the FBC Terminals: or rather, explain that there aren't any.
What answers should you give to the FBC Terminals in Control Resonant?
The reality is that it doesn't matter what answers you give to any of the FBC Terminals throughout Control Resonant, as the rewards given to you are the same no matter what answers you give, with the exception of refusing to answer at all, which gives you nothing. Those rewards are:
200x Source
1x Guest Echo
1x Aberrant Slivers
There are also no long-term consequences for the answers you give in Control Resonant, at least as I've encountered. This has led some fans in the community to speculate that this is a teaser for a sequel or DLC to come later down the line.
The identity of the person communicating with you through the FBC Terminals is never revealed in Control Resonant explicitly, though there are some clues. While exploring the Manhattan, players can find puzzles that reveal hidden rooms, where it appears as though a mysterious third party has been hiding and spying on the FBC.
Some fans have speculated that this is the "Blessed Organization",a criminal organization variously mentioned in Control 1, Alan Wake 2 and now Control Resonant, a criminal syndicate, person or entity that uses AWEs and supernatural items to its own benefit. The Blessed Organization has only been mentioned sparingly and off-hand up until this point, but it's possible that they'll be a larger factor and presence in future Control games.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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