Blizzard says "we're sorry" to Diablo 4 players for season 15 issues, gives away the game's rarest crafting material as thanks for "standing with us"

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Some players say they only got a thank you note, but others are getting free Resplendent Sparks

Grand high Diablo NPC Deckard Cain sitting near lit candle
(Image credit: Blizzard)

I've been thoroughly enjoying my time with Diablo 4 Season of Hell's Legacy even if it just makes me really, really want a Diablo 1 remake, but I'm not alone in experiencing some pretty bad server wobbles, not to mention the launch-day delay of the new seasonal realm and Solo Self Found mode. As a token of appreciation to players who continue logging in despite these problems, Blizzard is giving away one of the game's rarest and most valuable crafting resources for free.

As reported by Icy Veins and verified by yours truly, if you log into Diablo 4 and head to the newly added Horadric Post in any major town, there's a good chance you'll find yourself a lovely little note from Blizzard explicitly apologizing for "unexpected issues" with season 15. And if you're super lucky, like me, you'll also find a single Resplendent Spark with your name on it. Well, your name won't literally be on it, but it'll be yours to keep, again, if you're lucky.

I mention luck here because it seems not everyone is getting Resplendent Sparks. In a Reddit thread discussing the freebie, several users report simply receiving the written note without any attached Spark, while others say they aren't seeing anything in their inboxes at all. That could just be an issue of the game client not being fully up to date, but the fact that some people are getting just the note and no Spark suggests Blizzard isn't sending out the crafting material to just anyone. I've reached out to Blizzard for clarification on that and will update this story if I hear back.

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Resplendent Sparks are incredibly hard to find, which is why we have a whole guide on how to get them, and they're essential to crafting Mythic Uniques, which are of course the game's most powerful gear. You'll need more than one Spark depending on what you want to craft, but I'm certainly not turning my nose up at Blizzard's offer.

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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