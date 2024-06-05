How to get Diablo 4 Resplendent Sparks

Diablo 4 Resplendent Sparks are a new crafting material, and they hold an incredible amount of power. For the first time in the dungeon crawler, players don't need to rely solely on RNG luck to obtain Diablo 4 Uniques, as this item allows you to craft an extremely rare Uber Unique of your choice. Of course, this process is far from easy in Diablo 4, as you're unlocking equipment that most adventurers have only dreamed of owning. To find out more, here's how to get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4 and what you need to do with them afterwards.

How to get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

Because they provide such an important outcome when used, you're going to have to work hard in order to get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4 – items that powerful don't tend to be found just lying around, sadly. There are currently four methods of obtaining this rare crafting material, which I'll explain below:

1. Reach Tier 18 with the Iron Wolves

As you fight your way through Diablo 4 Helltide events, you'll gradually increase your standing with the Iron Wolves clan. Build your reputation all the way to Tier 18 by earning enough Diablo 4 Wolf's Honor and you'll unlock the final reward – the Highest Honors of the Iron Wolves cache. As well as a Mount Trophy and Legendary Amulet, this also contains a Resplendent Spark to add to your inventory, and as this is only character-limited you can repeat this process with multiple characters to earn additional Resplendent Sparks.

2. Defeat Uber Lilith for the first time

Uber Lilith is found via the Echo of Hatred in Fracture Peaks, and can only be accessed once you've completed the main story at least once and reached World Tier 4. This is an extremely difficult boss fight, so you should aim to be at least Level 90 and spec your build accordingly before taking her on, but the first time you defeat her this season will award a Resplendent Spark.

Note that this reward was initially glitched at the start of this season but has now been fixed, so if you previously defeated Uber Lilith at any point (including before Diablo 4 Season 4) then you should have received a Resplendent Spark in your inventory – but if you have then you can't earn another Resplendent Spark this way in Season 4. This is account-limited so you can only do it once, regardless of how many characters you have.

3. Defeat a Tormented Boss for the first time

Tormented versions of endgame bosses can be summoned in World Tier 4, by using an increased amount of summoning material on their altar combined with the Stygian Stones that are earned deep within The Pit. These bosses are Level 200 so you need to be well prepared for a tough fight, but the first time you defeat any one Tormented Boss you'll also receive a Resplendent Spark. As with Uber Lilith, this is account-limited so you can only do it once.

4. Farm and scrap other Uber Uniques

There are two endgame bosses who have a chance to drop Uber Uniques upon defeat – Uber Duriel in the Gaping Crevasse and new arrival Uber Andariel in Diablo 4 Hanged Man's Hall. To fight them you'll have to defeat other endgame bosses to collect the necessary summoning materials, and Uber Uniques are still extremely rare drops when you beat Uber Duriel or Uber Andariel, but this is the only method you can repeat with the same character.

When you scrap an Uber Unique with a Blacksmith, you'll receive a Resplendent Spark among the salvaged materials. Because the whole point of this process is to craft a new Uber Unique, you should only scrap one if you have a duplicate of it so you can carry it over to the Eternal Realm at the end of the season.

How to use Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

Once you have collected enough Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4, you can take them to an Alchemist and use them to craft an Uber Unique of your choice. Go to their Transmutation tab, under which you'll find the Transmute Sparks heading, then you can select one of the following:

Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Staff)

Andariel's Visage (Helm)

Doombringer (One-Handed Sword)

The Grandfather (Two-Handed Sword)

Harlequin Crest (Helm)

Melted Heart of Selig (Amulet)

Ring of Starless Skies (Ring)

Tyrael's Might (Chest)

Note that due to class restrictions, you may not see all of the above Uber Uniques listed as you can't craft one that's incompatible with your current character. This crafting process requires four Resplendent Sparks and 50 million gold, so be certain about the item you want to craft before you commit !

