How to get Diablo 4 Mother's Gifts fast

Diablo 4 Mother's Gifts are the latest resource linked to seasonal progress, so after you've completed the initial ritual and spoken with Istel, you'll need to find plenty more of it to increase your standing with what's left of the Mother's Triune. As well as allowing you to progress through the seasonal questline, Mother's Gifts will also unlock fresh weapons, gear, and materials as you increase your reputation in Diablo 4. Therefore, it pays to know the quickest way to find this resource, so here's how to get Mother's Gifts in Diablo 4 fast.

How to earn Mother's Gifts in Diablo 4

To earn Mother's Gifts in Diablo 4, you need to defeat "powerful servants of Hell" including Elites, Champions, Hellborne, and Bosses for them to drop, so to maximize your progress you're looking for methods to reach large numbers of those enemies quickly. At World Tiers 1 and 2, the fastest way to earn Mother's Gifts in Diablo 4 is to participate in Legion Events, so keep an eye out for them appearing on the map as they provide a large number of Elite enemies plus three Bosses to defeat. Although not quite as efficient, you can also earn Mother's Gifts by taking part in Diablo 4 Helltide events when they appear, by heading to areas marked on the map with a red coloring and slaying your way through the various monsters that spawn there.

If you've made significant progress and want to up your game, then at World Tiers 3 and 4, the fastest way to earn Mother's Gifts in Diablo 4 is to participate in Infernal Hordes. This content unlocks in World Tier 3 after completing the seasonal questline, and involves surviving increasingly difficult waves of enemies until your reach the final showdown with the Fell Council, consisting of corrupted priests with unique attacks.

You can also increase your chances of additional Mother's Gifts in Diablo 4 with one of the Season Blessings, so you should allocate the Smouldering Ashes you unlock with your Season progress to the Urn of the Blessed Mother. Each Urn of the Blessed Mother level you activate gives a 10% boost to the chance of additional Mother's Gifts dropping from the sources listed above, and these stack to a maximum boost of +40% at Level 4.

Rewards unlocked with Diablo 4 Mother's Gifts

Istel of the Mother's Triune is found in Zarbinzet, a city to the west side of the Hawezar region, and this contains a portal that you can activate if it isn't already powered up to get there quickly using Diablo 4 fast travel. Once there, you can speak to her to see your current Mother's Gift Rank and how far you've progressed towards the next level, then in the lower section you can claim any of the Diablo 4 Mother's Gift rewards you've unlocked so far. These are divided into 20 tiers as follows:

+5,000 Experience, Triune Parcel Triune Crate, The Past Behind Us seasonal side quest Triune Arms Cache, The Seething Mountain seasonal side quest Triune Crate, An Old and Angry Wound seasonal side quest Triune Arms Cache, Sins of the Willing seasonal side quest Sacred Triune Arms Cache, The Wages of Hatred seasonal side quest Triune Crate Infernal Compass Triune Crate Ancestral Triune Arms Cache Triune Strongbox Triune Strongbox Elements of Hatred Triune Strongbox, Abyssal Scroll Triune Strongbox of Endurant Faith Triune Strongbox Elements of Hatred Ancestral Triune Arms Cache Element of Nemesis Greater Triune Arms Cache

Most of these rewards are in the form of caches, which you'll need to open after receiving to drop new items relevant to your current class. Some of the earlier tiers also unlock fresh seasonal side quests, so you can continue to progress the storyline in the Season of the Infernal Hordes.

