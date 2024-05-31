Where to find Diablo 4 Hanged Man's Hall and fight Andariel

The Diablo 4 Hanged Man's Hall is an important dungeon as it contains Andariel, one of the endgame bosses. Players who wish to prove their prowess in combat will be keen to head there and take on the fight, but it's not the easiest location to find as it doesn't even appear until you've unlocked and started using the highest difficulty level available in Diablo 4. The rewards for defeating this boss can be incredible, but you can't get them if you don't know where to go – so here's how to find Hanged Man's Hall in Diablo 4 to summon and fight Andariel or Tormented Andariel.

Diablo 4 Hanged Man's Hall location

Hanged Man's Hall in Diablo 4 can be found within the Kehjistan region, in the Scouring Sands area directly to the east of the Tarsarak waypoint. However, the Hanged Man's Hall location won't appear in-game or on your map until you reach Torment World Tier 4, which in turn requires you to unlock Nightmare World Tier 3 first, so you'll be Level 70+ by the time you reach this stage.

How to summon Andariel in Diablo 4

Once you've unlocked access to Hanged Man's Hall in Diablo 4, you can then fight your way through this boss dungeon to reach the summoning altar for Andariel. Before attempting this, you'll need to ensure you have the correct summoning items in your inventory, which are obtained from other boss fights:

Two Sandscorched Shackles (from Lord Zir)

Two Pincushioned Dolls (from Beast in Ice)

You can then use those items on the Altar of Anguish at the end of the dungeon, to summon Level 100 Andariel for a tough boss fight – as the materials are spent in this process, you should ideally bring a squad with you to take down the boss together and reduce the risk of coming away with nothing if you're defeated.

Should that not prove enough of a challenge, you can also return to the Altar of Anguish and summon the Level 200 Tormented Andariel instead. For that ritual, you will need six of each item listed above, along with two Stygian Stones that can be earned in the Pit of Artificers.

