Masterworking in Diablo 4 is an endgame activity that players can use to increase the affixes on their gear each time, improving those stats with a percentage increase on each rank of Masterworking you earn as you work through the higher levels of Diablo 4. This is one of the ways you can really reach for the maximum power possible, but as a fresh addition for Diablo 4 Season 4 it's not easy, and not quick to do. Still, if you want to know how to unlock masterworking in Diablo 4, I'll explain it below.

How do you unlock Masterworking in Diablo 4?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Diablo 4 Masterworking option in Season 4 is unlocked through the following process:

Complete a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon by reaching World Tier 4. This will unlock the Pit of the Artificers, a new kind of timed dungeon. Complete a round of the Pit. This involves killing a set amount of enemies in ten minutes, then killing a random boss. If you're successful, you'll come away with Obducite, a Masterwork material. As you complete the Pit at different tiers, you'll unlock Obducite (1-20), Ingolith (21-40) and Neathiron (41+). Head to any Blacksmith and select the "Masterworks" option. Here, you can upgrade Unique or Ancestral Legendary items. This costs a variety of Gold and materials, including the special Pit resources mentioned above.

Masterworking a piece of gear buffs the affixes on it each time, either boosting all affixes by 5% or increasing one random affix by 25%. You can also reset Masterworks at the Blacksmith for free.

As you work through the tiers of Masterworks on a piece of gear, they'll become more expensive, as well as cycling from Obducite to Ingolith and Neathiron, in that order - providing you with the motivation to keep completing the Pit at higher levels.

