How to get Diablo 4 Wolf's Honor fast

Diablo 4 Wolf's Honor is a fresh progress system, which is linked to the new Iron Wolves band of mercenaries you'll be working alongside during the main Diablo 4 Season 4 storyline. By improving your standing with that group you'll be able to claim a large selection of rewards including legendary weapons and gear, helping you to take down bigger and badder enemies in Diablo 4, but how you go about doing this isn't necessarily clear. If you're looking for guidance, then here's how to get Wolf's Honor in Diablo 4 fast.

How to earn Wolf's Honor in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There is currently only one way to earn Wolf's Honor in Diablo 4, and that's by taking part in the various Diablo 4 Helltide events that are occurring all over Sanctuary, marked by a red hue on the map when they're active. During these events, you'll earn one Wolf's Honor for killing certain monsters, while eliminating Elites can give you five or ten Wolf's Honor and defeating the Hellborn that spawn when you max out your Threat level will net 35 Wolf's Honor. However, the fastest way to earn Wolf's Honor in Diablo 4 is by opening Mystery Chests, as these award 100 Wolf's Honor each. These can be found by opening the map, then finding the chest icons with question marks above them.

On the first couple of World Tiers these will appear as a Tortured Gift of Mysteries, and opening each costs 100 of the Aberrant Cinders you earn by slaying enemies in the Helltide. On World Tier 3 and 4 there are several types of Mystery Chests that spawn and reward varying amounts of Wolf's Honor when opened rather than the fixed 100, so I recommend opening those with a higher Aberrant Cinders cost. Using the Baneful Hearts you collect to summon Blood Maidens will speed up your collection of Aberrant Cinders to open chests, and if you defeat a Hellborn then the Diablo 4 Profane Mindcage elixir it drops can be used to increase the rate of Aberrant Cinder drops for the next 60 minutes, at the cost of raising the level of the enemies you face.

Rewards unlocked with Wolf's Honor in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Iron Wolves Encampment is in the Kehjistan region, to the northeast of Gea Kul and just west of the Imperial Library. There should already be a portal active there, so you can use Diablo 4 fast travel to quickly arrive from any location across Sanctuary. Once in the Encampment, find the Iron Wolf Field Commander Soudeh the Anvil and speak to them before choosing the "Show me how I have fared against Hell" dialogue option. This will show your current Wolf's Honor Rank and progress towards the next one, and if you move down to the section below you can claim any rewards that you've unlocked already with Wolf's Honor in Diablo 4. These are split across 18 ranks as follows:

Iron Wolves' Weapon Captain's Gloves Iron Wolves' Messenger Gear Traces of the Maiden Natural Motion The Iron Wolves' Most Dependable Glimmering Herb Supply Iron Wolves' Armory Iron Wolves Vanity Chest Natural Motion Iron Wolves' Heroic Spoils Putrid Soul Collection Cages of Hubris Iron Wolves' Herbalist Hoard Natural Motion Iron Wolves' Final Harvest Unspeakable Goods Highest Honors of the Iron Wolves

Some of these rewards are caches, that will drop Legendary Weapons and Armor relevant to your class when you open them, while others provide manuals to unlock recipes for new Tempering upgrades. While redeeming them you'll also receive resource items and elixirs that can be used to give you a boost during the Helltide, so make sure you check out their effects and use them when you're battling the monsters of Hell.

