How to use Diablo 4 fast travel to cross Sanctuary quickly

Diablo 4 fast travel is an important tool to have at your disposal, as the world of Sanctuary is huge and you'll be spending a lot of time moving between the different regions as you progress. A lot of the essential merchants and services you need to regularly access in Diablo 4 are found in just a few major towns, so the last thing you want to do is spend an extended amount of time trekking back and forth to them while dealing with waves of enemy encounters along the way. From the locations of Diablo 4 Waypoints to an explanation of how Return Town Portals work, we've got the complete lowdown on fast travel in Diablo 4.

How to use fast travel in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

To use fast travel in Diablo 4 you need to unlock Waypoints, which can be found in the various towns and camps you discover while exploring the world of Sanctuary and look like a round platform with a circles and triangle marking on top. These will initially appear on your map as a gray icon when you find them, then turn blue once you interact with the Waypoint to activate it. Once this is done, you can fast travel to any of the unlocked Diablo 4 Waypoints by opening the map, highlighting the Waypoint, then following the Travel prompt. You can also interact directly with individual Waypoints to access the map, though this has exactly the same effect as going directly to the map screen in the usual way.

It's also possible use Diablo 4 fast travel by tapping down on the d-pad, which will begin a progress bar to teleport you to the nearest major town – that's Kyovashad for Fractured Peaks and Cerrigar for Scosglen, as examples. You can interrupt this process while the bar is filling up by moving your character or launching an attack, in case you triggered it by accident.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Whichever way you fast travel in Diablo 4, you'll emerge from a Return Town Portal at your destination. This portal will remain persistent while you stay within your destination, and by entering it you'll be teleported back to your previous location. This is handy for quickly getting back to where to left off so you can continue exploring, especially if you travelled in from an area that doesn't have any nearby Waypoints. However, if you leave the confines of the town you fast travelled to then this Return Town Portal will close – you'll receive a warning on screen before this happens, but once you move too far away it'll be gone and you won't be able to jump directly back to your last location.

Where are all of the Diablo 4 Waypoints locations?

(click to expand map) (Image credit: Blizzard)

On the map above you can see all of the Diablo 4 Waypoints marked that we've discovered so far, representing every possible fast travel point bar a couple that are locked behind Strongholds or other gated areas. The total number of Waypoints available in each region is as follows:

Fractured Peaks - 7 Waypoints

- 7 Waypoints Scosglen - 8 Waypoints

- 8 Waypoints Dry Steppes - 8 Waypoints

- 8 Waypoints Kehjistan - 6 Waypoints

- 6 Waypoints Hawezar - 6 Waypoints

