How long is Diablo 4 and how many Acts are there?

“How long is Diablo 4?” is a tricky question to answer as, while there's a set number of acts, your playstyle affects the time involved - it could take anywhere between 25 to 100 hours. If you’re just looking to reach the end of the story, it should take you less than 40 hours, but if you want to reach the start of the true endgame at Level 50, or even get all the way to Level 100, you’re going to have to play a lot of Diablo 4 – alternatively, you could even say, “it never ends”. Here’s a rough breakdown of how long is takes to beat Diablo 4 depending on your playstyle and what your definition of “beating” the game is.

Diablo 4 length and time to beat

As I’ve said, the time taken to beat Diablo 4 will vary massively based on what you consider to be completing the game and how much non-essential stuff you want to do:

Story only : 25-30 hours

: 25-30 hours Story + exploration and activities : 40+ hours

: 40+ hours Endgame level: 100+ hours

If you’re focusing on just the story and are playing on a lower Diablo 4 World Tier to make the game easier, you should be able to see the credits in less than 30 hours. However, if you’re willing to delve into dungeons, fill your Diablo 4 quest log with side quests, and see as much of the Diablo 4 map as possible, before reach the story’s finale, you’ll easily spend over 40 hours doing so.



Finally, if you want to go beyond the story and Level 50 to progress through the Diablo 4 Paragon board to level 100, your total playtime will likely shoot into the hundreds of hours. If you don’t consider completing the story the end of the game, Diablo 4 pretty much has no end as the limitless grinding and live service fixings means there’s always something to chase – and if you get bored, you can start over with a new character class!

How many Diablo 4 Acts are there?

The Diablo 4 campaign is split into eight Acts of varying length, totalling about 100 individual quests. The Diablo 4 Acts are: