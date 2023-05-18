How will the Diablo 4 Battle Pass and Seasons work?

The Diablo 4 Battle Pass has recently been announced, with both free and paid-for options due to be available, so players have understandably started looking for more information to find out how this will affect their progress. These Battle Passes will be part of the Diablo 4 Seasons, which will dictate how the game continues to develop post-launch, and these quarterly updates promise to keep things fresh in Diablo 4 by continually evolving the world of Sanctuary while introducing new features and quality-of-life improvements. If you want to learn more about how this all ties together, then here's everything we know so far about the Seasons and Battle Passes in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Battle Pass and Seasons schedule

The first Diablo 4 Battle Pass and Season is due to start a little after launch, and is currently planned to begin in mid to late July 2023. As these are expected to be quarterly releases going forward, we can summarise that the approximate Diablo 4 Seasons schedule for the first year after release will be as follows:

Diablo 4 Battle Pass Season 1: Mid to late July 2023

Diablo 4 Battle Pass Season 2: Mid to late October 2023

Diablo 4 Battle Pass Season 3: Mid to late January 2024

Diablo 4 Battle Pass Season 4: Mid to late April 2024

What will each type of Diablo 4 Battle Pass include?

For each Season there will be three different Diablo 4 Battle Pass options available, which will dictate what tiers players have access to as they progress. These are broken down as follows:

Battle Pass: 27 Free Tiers = Free

27 Free Tiers = Free Premium Battle Pass: 63 Premium Tiers = 1,000 Platinum ($9.99)

63 Premium Tiers = 1,000 Platinum ($9.99) Accelerated Battle Pass: Same as Premium plus 20 Tier Skips and a special Cosmetic = 2,800 Platinum ($24.99)

You'll still be able to access 27 of the 90 tiers with the free Battle Pass, though naturally there will also be a lot of items that you'll miss out on. Rewards for the Free Tiers will include Cosmetics and Smouldering Ashes, which can be spent on unlocking and upgrading Season Blessings that grant a bonus to earning XP, Gold, or Obols for the rest of the Season. Claiming these Smouldering Ashes will also be locked to specific Character Level requirements, which means players using Tier Skips will not be able to gain an early advantage. Although the Premium Tiers do not provide any in-game power boosts to avoid "pay to win" suggestions, they will unlock unique Season Cosmetics along with the Platinum currency that can be spent in the Shop or used for a future Battle Pass purchase.

What will be featured in each Diablo 4 Season?

Each Diablo 4 Season will include fresh quests, features, Legendary items, plus many more changes and improvements. The Season Journey will guide you through this, which is broken down into Chapters made up of a series of Objectives, and by completing all of the Objectives in a Chapter you'll receive a selection of Seasonal rewards including Crafting Materials and Legendary Aspects. You'll also earn Favor for each Objective you complete, which can be used to level up your Diablo 4 Battle Pass. Note that due to the structure of these updates you must complete the main Campaign before you can take part in Seasons, so you should focus on your progress through that if you want to get involved as soon as Seasons launch.

That's everything we know about the Diablo 4 Battle Pass and Seasons for now, but we'll provide further updates as more information is announced.

