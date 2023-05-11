Diablo 4 Necromancer build and class guide

Delight in dark magic with these Diablo 4 Necromancer builds focused around summoning an unstoppable legion of undead or siphoning endless blood to stay alive. The Necromancer is the premier summoning class in Diablo 4, with its main ability being summoning an army of skeletons to aid you in battle. Of course, that ability is also accompanied by various dark spells and magics, including blood bursts, exploding corpses, and deadly shadows. Use these effectively in a good build and you’ll be piling demon corpses high too, so here’s what you need to know about the Diablo 4 Necromancer.

Diablo 4 Necromancer guide

The Necromancer class is the archetypal ‘summoner’ in Diablo 4. Their unique Book of the Dead ability allows them to raise an army of undead skeletons and a Golem, but their skill tree also offers a variety of bone, blood, and shadow-based attacks so that the army doesn’t have to do all the work. In fact, they have quite a few close-range attacks and can use a variety of weapons – they’re the only class that can use scythes – so you’ll need to get stuck in to lead your army from the front when battling through a dungeon. Here’s a list of all the essentials you need to know about the Diablo 4 Necromancer:

Role: Supreme summoner, melee and ranged caster

Supreme summoner, melee and ranged caster Skill Resource: Essence

Essence Class mechanic: Book of the Dead – summon Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and a Golem and upgrade them or provide yourself with extra buffs.

– summon Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and a Golem and upgrade them or provide yourself with extra buffs. Necromancer weapons : Two-Handed Scythes, One-Handed Scythes, One-Handed Swords, Daggers, Wands, Focuses, Shields.

: Two-Handed Scythes, One-Handed Scythes, One-Handed Swords, Daggers, Wands, Focuses, Shields. Statistic effects for Necromancers: Intelligence increases a Necromancer’s skill damage, Willpower increases Essence generation and Overpower damage, and Dexterity increases Critical Strike chance.

increases a Necromancer’s skill damage, increases Essence generation and Overpower damage, and increases Critical Strike chance. Damage types: Physical, Shadow

Physical, Shadow Status Ailments used by Necromancers: Blood Orb, Fortify, Immune, Knocked Back, Overpower, Slowed, Stunned, Vulnerable

Diablo 4 Necromancer builds

As with the other Diablo 4 spellcasting characters, the Necromancer’s Skill Tree allows them to specialize in several different disciplines or mix and match them. The types you’ll have on offer are Bone, Blood, and Darkness, with Corruption appearing further into the Skill Tree. I’ve laid out two specialized builds that focus on different abilities – the first being a high-damage build that focuses heavily on leading your army of summoned undead, as well as creating loads of exploding corpses, and the other build revolves blood abilities to benefit from massive self-healing and Overpower damage.

Diablo 4 Necromancer corpse explosion and skeleton army build

With this build, you can really lean into the Necromancer’s undead army abilities, so you’ll always have a skeletal retinue to back you up as you lead the charge. Importantly, you and your skellies will also be generating a lot of Corpses as you deal damage, and with the Corpse Explosion skill, you’ll turn dungeons into lethal minefields. For some serious all-encompassing damage, unlock these skills for this Diablo 4 Necromancer build:

Decompose : Tear the flesh from an enemy, dealing damage every second and forming a usable Corpse with the flesh every 2.5 seconds. Generate Essence: 7 per second.

: Tear the flesh from an enemy, dealing damage every second and forming a usable Corpse with the flesh every 2.5 seconds. Generate Essence: 7 per second. Enhanced Decompose : If an enemy dies while being Decomposed, you gain 10 Essence.

: If an enemy dies while being Decomposed, you gain 10 Essence. Acolyte's Decompose : You and your Minions deal 10% increased damage to enemies who are being Decomposed.

: You and your Minions deal 10% increased damage to enemies who are being Decomposed. Blight : Unleash concentrated blight that deals low damage and leaves behind a defiled area, dealing much more damage over 6 seconds. Essence Cost: 25

: Unleash concentrated blight that deals low damage and leaves behind a defiled area, dealing much more damage over 6 seconds. Essence Cost: 25 Enhanced Blight: Blight Slows enemies by 25%

Supernatural Blight: You and your Minions deal 15% increased damage to enemies within Blight.

Hewed Flesh : Lucky Hit: Your damage has up to a 4% chance to create a Corpse at the target's location. This chance is doubled against Bosses.

: Lucky Hit: Your damage has up to a 4% chance to create a Corpse at the target's location. This chance is doubled against Bosses. Corpse Explosion : Detonate a Corpse, dealing high damage to surrounding enemies.

: Detonate a Corpse, dealing high damage to surrounding enemies. Enhanced Corpse Explosion : Corpse Explosion's radius is increased by 15%.

: Corpse Explosion's radius is increased by 15%. Plagued Corpse Explosion : Corpse Explosion deals 10% increased damage to enemies that are Slowed, Stunned or Vulnerable. These damage bonuses can stack.

: Corpse Explosion deals 10% increased damage to enemies that are Slowed, Stunned or Vulnerable. These damage bonuses can stack. Decrepify : Curse the target area. Enemies afflicted by Decrepify are Slowed by 40% and deal 20% less damage for 10 seconds. Essence Cost: 10

: Curse the target area. Enemies afflicted by Decrepify are Slowed by 40% and deal 20% less damage for 10 seconds. Essence Cost: 10 Enhanced Decrepify : Lucky Hit: Enemies hit while afflicted with Decrepify have up to a 10% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.

: Lucky Hit: Enemies hit while afflicted with Decrepify have up to a 10% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds. Horrid Decrepify : When you or your Minions hit an enemy afflicted with Decripìfy below 10% Life, they are instantly killed. Does not work on Bosses.

: When you or your Minions hit an enemy afflicted with Decripìfy below 10% Life, they are instantly killed. Does not work on Bosses. Skeletal Warrior Mastery : Increase the damage and Life of your Skeletal Warriors by 15%.

: Increase the damage and Life of your Skeletal Warriors by 15%. Corpse Tendrils : Veins burst out of a Corpse, pulling in enemies, Stunning them for 3 seconds, and dealing low damage to them. Does not consume the corpse.

: Veins burst out of a Corpse, pulling in enemies, Stunning them for 3 seconds, and dealing low damage to them. Does not consume the corpse. Enhanced Corpse Tendrils : Enemies who are in range of Corpse Tendrils are Slowed by 50% before being Pulled.

: Enemies who are in range of Corpse Tendrils are Slowed by 50% before being Pulled. Plagued Corpse Tendrils : Enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils are made Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

: Enemies damaged by Corpse Tendrils are made Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Army of the Dead : Call forth the deep buried dead. Volatile Skeletons emerge over the next 7 seconds that explode when around enemies, dealing low damage.

: Call forth the deep buried dead. Volatile Skeletons emerge over the next 7 seconds that explode when around enemies, dealing low damage. Prime Army of the Dead : When Army of the Dead's Volatile Skeletons explode, they have a 15% chance to leave behind a Corpse.

: When Army of the Dead's Volatile Skeletons explode, they have a 15% chance to leave behind a Corpse. Supreme Army of the Dead : Army of the Dead also raises your Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages.

: Army of the Dead also raises your Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages. Inspiring Leader : After you have been Healthy for at least 4 second, you and your Minions gain 4% Attack Speed.

: After you have been Healthy for at least 4 second, you and your Minions gain 4% Attack Speed. Hellbent Commander : Your Minions deal 10% increased damage while you are Close to them.

: Your Minions deal 10% increased damage while you are Close to them. Bonded in Essence : Every 5 seconds, your Skeletal Priest's Healing will Heal your Skeletons for 20% of their Maximum Life.

: Every 5 seconds, your Skeletal Priest's Healing will Heal your Skeletons for 20% of their Maximum Life. Death's Defense : Your Minions cannot lose more than 75% of their Maximum Life from a single damage instance.

: Your Minions cannot lose more than 75% of their Maximum Life from a single damage instance. Kalan's Edict: After you have not taken damage in the last 3 seconds, your Minions gain 15% Attack Speed. While you have at least 7 Minions, this bonus is doubled.

Diablo 4 Necromancer bloody hard to kill build

Summoning a skeleton army is the Diablo 4 Necromancer’s main ability, but you can sacrifice your summons to get extra buffs. With this build, Skeleton Warriors and Mages will be dropped to gain buffs that increase survivability as you fight enemies up close. A range of Blood Orb-generating attacks and self-healing abilities will keep you alive alive, and with lots of Overpower attack opportunities, you’ll also deal plenty of damage too. Here’s what you need for this Necromancer blood build:

Hemorrhage : Burst an enemy's blood, dealing damage. Hemorrhage has a 20% chance to form a Blood Orb. Generate Essence: 8

: Burst an enemy's blood, dealing damage. Hemorrhage has a 20% chance to form a Blood Orb. Generate Essence: 8 Enhanced Hemorrhage : After picking up a Blood Orb, your next Hemorrhage also deals damage to enemies around your target and grants 2 additional Essence per enemy hit.

: After picking up a Blood Orb, your next Hemorrhage also deals damage to enemies around your target and grants 2 additional Essence per enemy hit. Acolyte's Hemorrhage : Hemorrhage gains an additional 20% Attack Speed while Healthy.

: Hemorrhage gains an additional 20% Attack Speed while Healthy. Blood Surge : Draw blood from enemies, dealing low damage, and expel a blood nova, dealing higher damage. Blood Surge's nova damage is increased by 10% per enemy drained, up to 50%.

: Draw blood from enemies, dealing low damage, and expel a blood nova, dealing higher damage. Blood Surge's nova damage is increased by 10% per enemy drained, up to 50%. Enhanced Blood Surge : Blood Surge Heals you for 2.5% of your Maximum Life when drawing blood from enemies. If 4 or more enemies are drawn from, then Heal for an additional 2.5% of your Maximum Life.

: Blood Surge Heals you for 2.5% of your Maximum Life when drawing blood from enemies. If 4 or more enemies are drawn from, then Heal for an additional 2.5% of your Maximum Life. Paranormal Blood Surge : If an enemy is damaged by Blood Surge's nova while you are Healthy, then gain 1 stack of Overwhelming Blood. When you have 5 stacks of Overwhelming Blood, your next Blood Surge Overpowers.

: If an enemy is damaged by Blood Surge's nova while you are Healthy, then gain 1 stack of Overwhelming Blood. When you have 5 stacks of Overwhelming Blood, your next Blood Surge Overpowers. Unliving Energy : Your maximum Essence is increased by 3.

: Your maximum Essence is increased by 3. Blood Mist : Disperse into a bloody mist, becoming Immune for 3 seconds. Your Movement Speed is reduced by 20% and you periodically deal a small amount of damage to enemies and Healing for 0.5% of your Maximum Life.

: Disperse into a bloody mist, becoming Immune for 3 seconds. Your Movement Speed is reduced by 20% and you periodically deal a small amount of damage to enemies and Healing for 0.5% of your Maximum Life. Iron Maiden : Curse the target area. Enemies afflicted by Iron Maiden take a small amount of damage each time they deal direct damage. Lasts 10 seconds.

: Curse the target area. Enemies afflicted by Iron Maiden take a small amount of damage each time they deal direct damage. Lasts 10 seconds. Enhanced Iron Maiden : Iron Maiden no longer costs Essence. Instead, gain 5 Essence for each enemy cursed. Does not work with enemies who are already cursed with Iron Maiden.

: Iron Maiden no longer costs Essence. Instead, gain 5 Essence for each enemy cursed. Does not work with enemies who are already cursed with Iron Maiden. Amplify Damage : You deal 3% increased damage to Cursed enemies.

: You deal 3% increased damage to Cursed enemies. Corpse Tendrils : Veins burst out of a Corpse, pulling in enemies, Stunning them for 3 seconds, and dealing low damage to them. Does not consume the corpse.

: Veins burst out of a Corpse, pulling in enemies, Stunning them for 3 seconds, and dealing low damage to them. Does not consume the corpse. Enhanced Corpse Tendrils : Enemies who are in range of Corpse Tendrils are Slowed by 50% before being Pulled.

: Enemies who are in range of Corpse Tendrils are Slowed by 50% before being Pulled. Gruesome Mending : While below 50% Life, you receive 10% more Healing from all sources.

: While below 50% Life, you receive 10% more Healing from all sources. Tides of Blood : Your Blood Skills deal 5% increased Overpower damage. This bonus is doubled while you are Healthy.

: Your Blood Skills deal 5% increased Overpower damage. This bonus is doubled while you are Healthy. Coalesced Blood : While Healthy your Blood Skills deal 6% increased damage.

: While Healthy your Blood Skills deal 6% increased damage. Drain Vitality : Lucky Hit: Hitting enemies with Blood Skills has up to a 25% chance to Fortify you for 2% Base Life.

: Lucky Hit: Hitting enemies with Blood Skills has up to a 25% chance to Fortify you for 2% Base Life. Blood Wave : Conjure a tidal wave of blood that deals high damage and Knocks Back enemies.

: Conjure a tidal wave of blood that deals high damage and Knocks Back enemies. Prime Blood Wave : Blood Wave Slow enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.

: Blood Wave Slow enemies by 50% for 4 seconds. Supreme Blood Wave : Blood Wave leaves behind 3 Blood Orbs as it travels.

: Blood Wave leaves behind 3 Blood Orbs as it travels. Stand Alone : (PASSIVE) Increases Damage Reduction by 6%, reduced by 2% for each active Minion.

: Increases Damage Reduction by 6%, reduced by 2% for each active Minion. Memento Mori : (PASSIVE) Sacrificing both Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages increases their Sacrifice bonuses by 20%.

: Sacrificing both Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages increases their Sacrifice bonuses by 20%. Rathma's Vigor: Increase your Maximum Life by 10%. After being Healthy for 15 seconds, your next Blood skill Overpowers.

