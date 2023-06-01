Diablo 4 leveling guide: Fastest ways to earn XP and level up

If you're looking for for tips on the fastest way to level up in Diablo 4, and the quickest ways to earn XP and skill points, then you have come to the right place. While Blizzard has designed Diablo 4 to be the sort of game that is played for thousands of hours, the first 100 are some of the most important.

Below you'll find 10 tips that I used to quickly level up my best Necromancer build in preparation for writing my Diablo 4 review. I focused on earning as much as XP as quickly as I could so that I could reach the Diablo 4 max level status and begin exploring the endgame. So keep reading to find the best ways for fast leveling in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 fast leveling tips

1. Work through the campaign

The campaign does far more than tell a story of a helltide rising – it's also designed to gradually introduce the game's core systems, uncover all areas of the Diablo 4 map, and get you through the first stage of leveling. If you complete the campaign on the first World Tier of difficulty, with only a handful of distractions, you should complete Act 5 at around level 40. But we can quite easily get the higher with a few easy alterations to the way that you're playing.

2. Kill everything you see

Given how fantastic the Diablo 4 fast travel system is, it can be difficult to ignore the impulse to just jump between waypoints to get to where you need to go next. Here's the thing, if you want to level fast you're going to need to kill a hell of a lot of demons, and if you want to kill demons you need to find them first. Try to get into the habit of walking between quests and slaughtering every enemy that you meet.

3. Activate Obelisks

Whether you're out exploring the open world or plundering the dungeons beneath Sanctuary, you'll probably notice a few of the Diablo 4 shrines on your travels. There are seven variants of these stone tablets, and they offer a 30-second buff which will help make your demon slaying a hell of a lot easier. The Artillery Shrine, Blast Wave Shrine, Conduit Shrine, and Lethal Shrine will effectively make you unstoppable, so always activate one for quick kills and earned XP.

4. Take on side quests

Fight that feeling in the pit of your stomach which urges you to rush through the campaign and mop up the side-quests once you're done with all that messy Angels and Demons business. If you want to level up faster than your friends, then you're going to want to increase the number of quests that you are handing in from your quest log in Diablo 4. Side-quests not only put you on a warpath with more enemies to kill for XP, but they're usually pretty quick to complete.

5. Raise your World Tier

If you really want to increase your earned experience, then you're going to need to raise up through the Diablo 4 World Tiers. This can be altered from the Character Select Screen or the World Tier Statue in Kyovashad, and you'll have two options between levels 1-50: Adventurer (standard difficulty) and Veteran (hard difficulty). Truth be told, with one of the best Diablo 4 builds it isn't all that more challenging, but the 20% experience gain you see between the two is essential.

6. Play nice with others

Blizzard has designed Sanctuary with Diablo 4 co-op in mind. To encourage friends to play together, you'll find that there is a 10% XP boost when you're partied up – and you'll earn that extra experience on every enemy who is killed by any member of your party. You'll also want to consider stopping and helping other random players that you spot in the open world, as there's a 5% XP boost when you're in close proximity to another player (even if they aren't in your party).

7. Don't ignore world events

The further you push through the Diablo 4 campaign, the more you're going to find the map filled with other activities. There are local (orange circles) and world events, Tree of Whispers and Helltide areas, and so much more. Basically, try to tackle as many of these as you can. They are often some of the easiest ways to earn fast XP in Diablo 4, with these events throwing waves of enemies your way, and often attracting the attention of other players for that little XP boost.

8. Dive into Strongholds

Each region has a pre-defined number of Strongholds (denoted on the map by a red skull) and completing one will yield a massive amount of XP. There are additional benefits to completing Strongholds as well, not only will you unlock new Waypoints, Dungeons, and Events, but you'll also be assigned 100 Renown points. Some Strongholds (such as Kor Draga, in the Fractured Peaks) have a stackable buff which increases experience gained from killing enemies – so be sure to get this before hitting the others in the region.

9. Earn Renown rewards

Diablo 4 encourages you to explore the five regions by handing out renown for completing side quests, Strongholds, and side dungeons. You'll also earn renown for discovering areas, opening Waypoints, and for finding all the Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith statues. Not only will moving through all five of the Renown tiers earn you skill points, potion charges, and gold, but a massive bonus XP boost too. Like I said before, just take on every distraction that you can while moving between campaign missions.

10. Grind dungeons

This game is all about the grind and, truth be told, some of the ways to level up fast Diablo 4 aren't all that pretty. If you really want to increase your XP yield, I'd recommend getting some friends together (remember, you'll get an XP boost for partying up) and just smashing through dungeons that are in close proximity with one another on a loop. Consider the Anica's Claim and Rimescar Cavern dungeons in Fractured Peaks, which also happen to be between vendors, which will give you an opportunity to increase your Diablo 4 salvage and offload excess items as you move back and forth.

Diablo 4 fast endgame leveling tips

Once you hit level 50, you'll need to amend your speed leveling strategy if you want to make it to the level-cap of 100 without wasting your time. Once you've completed the campaign, you'll want to head back to Kyovashad, get onto World Tier 2, and complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon – this will unlock World Tier 3; enemies hit harder, but reward more XP. Once you're pushing above level 50 new activity types will open, including the Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons.

With World Tier 3 and Nightmare Dungeons to contend with, expect the difficulty to spike – but the chance to earn Sacred Gear and Glyphs for the Diablo 4 Paragon Board are just too good to ignore. Once you hit level 70 by grinding those Nightmare Dungeons for massive XP yields, it'll be time to hit the Fallen Temple Capstone dungeon. If you manage it, you'll unlock World Tier 4 and a true challenge.

At World Tier 4, if you want to speed run from 70-100 you'll effectively want to just grind Nightmare Dungeons – but don't forget to hit a few Tree of Whispers and Helltide world events too out across Sanctuary; you'll need the resources once you start min/maxing your Paragon board.

