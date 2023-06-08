How to complete the Diablo 4 Reject the Mother quest

The Diablo 4 Reject the Mother quest is one that has been catching players out, as it's both locked behind a main campaign quest and requires solving a riddle to complete it. If you've already beaten the Secret of the Spring or Keeping The Old Traditions then you should have at least an inkling of how this works, as it's another side quest that involves performing a specific emote in a certain location to clear it in Diablo 4. For the full lowdown on how to unlock, access, and complete Reject the Mother in Diablo 4, read on.

How to start the Diablo 4 Reject the Mother quest

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Reject the Mother quest in Diablo 4 is entirely based within the Tusmaa Rift area of the Dry Steppes region, to the east of major town Ked Bardu, and this area can only be accessed via a narrow path to the southwest or southeast of it. It should also be noted that to start the Diablo 4 Reject the Mother quest you first need to complete the main campaign quest Whittling Sanity found near the start of the Act 3 strand, as that opens up the north section of Tusmaa Rift which is otherwise sealed off.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In the area shown on the map above, you'll see a side quest marker once the Whittling Sanity quest has been completed, which leads you to a Torn Note that has been trampled into the dirt. While you can find and interact with the note before that point, you won't officially start the Reject the Mother quest until the marker appears, which gives you the following riddle to solve:

"Shout your rejection, "no Mother of mine" at her towering statue in rift's hidden shrine."

How to complete Diablo 4 Reject the Mother

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

This will place a highlighted area on the map at the far north end of Tusmaa Rift, so you'll need to work your way back to the location where you previously battled with Genbar, the Shrine-Keeper. There you'll find the secret shrine to Lilith, which you need to use one of the Diablo 4 emotes in front of – as you're rejecting the Mother, you must perform the "No" emote. By default this is not assigned to the emote wheel, so tap up on the d-pad to access the emote wheel, then use the Customize option to scroll through the full set of emotes and assign "No" to one of the wheel sections.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Use the "No" emote in front of the secret shrine, and the Heretic's Cache will pop out of the ground on the right. Interact with it to receive some new items, gold, XP, and renown for completing the Diablo 4 Reject the Mother side quest.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.