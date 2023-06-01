How to use emotes in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 emotes system isn't particularly well-explained in-game, but there are reasons that you'll want to emote while playing – beyond spamming the 'Hello' action at any player you meet while exploring Sanctuary. Not only are they key to solving some of the puzzles that you'll find throughout Diablo 4, but the emotes can also earn you buffs and provide some helpful shortcuts.

For example, the secret to solving that tricky Secret of the Springs quest is down to using emotes. They can also alter your fighting status in Diablo 4 PvP zones, and you can even use a special emote to exit dungeons in Diablo 4 or activate those weird Diablo 4 Faded Plaques that you may have seen strewn across Sanctuary. So here I'm going to get into how you can use the emote wheel in Diablo 4 and the method for assigning new emotes for quick use later on.

How to use and customize emotes in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to use an emote, first you'll need to bring up the emote menu. This can be done by pressing up on your D-Pad if you're playing with a controller or by pressing E for you keyboard warriors out there. From there you'll find three quick access wheels which you can cycle between with the bumpers.

If you click the customize button you'll be able to find a full list of the Diablo 4 emotes which you have access to, and it's here where you'll find, for example, the option to Bloodmark yourself and become viable for combat with other heroes in PvP areas. Once you've found the emote you want to use, simply select it and press up on the D-Pad or the E key again and it will activate.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission