How to use emotes in Diablo 4

By Josh West
published

Whether you want to leave dungeons, become Bloodmarked, or inspect other players, you need to learn how to use Diablo 4's emote wheel first

Diablo 4 Faded Plaques
(Image credit: Blizzard)

The Diablo 4 emotes system isn't particularly well-explained in-game, but there are reasons that you'll want to emote while playing – beyond spamming the 'Hello' action at any player you meet while exploring Sanctuary. Not only are they key to solving some of the puzzles that you'll find throughout Diablo 4, but the emotes can also earn you buffs and provide some helpful shortcuts. 

For example, the secret to solving that tricky Secret of the Springs quest is down to using emotes. They can also alter your fighting status in Diablo 4 PvP zones, and you can even use a special emote to exit dungeons in Diablo 4 or activate those weird Diablo 4 Faded Plaques that you may have seen strewn across Sanctuary. So here I'm going to get into how you can use the emote wheel in Diablo 4 and the method for assigning new emotes for quick use later on. 

How to use and customize emotes in Diablo 4

Setting the wait emote for the Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring quest

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to use an emote, first you'll need to bring up the emote menu. This can be done by pressing up on your D-Pad if you're playing with a controller or by pressing E for you keyboard warriors out there. From there you'll find three quick access wheels which you can cycle between with the bumpers. 

If you click the customize button you'll be able to find a full list of the Diablo 4 emotes which you have access to, and it's here where you'll find, for example, the option to Bloodmark yourself and become viable for combat with other heroes in PvP areas. Once you've found the emote you want to use, simply select it and press up on the D-Pad or the E key again and it will activate. 

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Josh West
Josh West
UK Managing Editor, GamesRadar+

Josh West is the UK Managing Editor of GamesRadar+. He has over 10 years experience in online and print journalism, and holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Prior to starting his current position, Josh has served as GR+'s Features Editor and Deputy Editor of games™ magazine, and has freelanced for numerous publications including 3D Artist, Edge magazine, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. Additionally, he has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh likes to play bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in a few movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.

See comments