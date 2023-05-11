How to complete the Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring quest

The Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring quest starts with you finding a crumpled note bearing a cryptic message, but after that you're left on your own to solve the note's riddle. You do get directed to a specific location to visit next in Diablo 4, though it's not obvious what you need to do when you get there – especially if you haven't experienced this sort of quest before. Even if you solve the riddle and work out what to do, there's an additional step required that you might not be aware of, so we're here to explain how to complete the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4 to help you tick if off your list.

How to start the Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring quest

To start the Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring quest, you need to head to the Forsaken Quarry just northeast of the Cathedral of Light at Kyovashad. Once you're there, climb the ladder south of the dungeon entrance then Interact with the Discarded Note on the platform. This will provide you with the following cryptic riddle upon closer examination:

"Beacon of warmth in winter's embrace,

patience rewarded by nature's own grace."

How to complete the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

After examining the Discarded Note, the Secret of the Spring side-quest will begin and you'll be tasked to solve the note's riddle. A small circular area will be marked on your map to the northeast of your location, which is revealed to be named the Trough of Orobas when you arrive there, and features a small spring.

Now that you've found the spring, you need to set about solving the riddle to reveal the secret. As with many of these tasks in the game, completing the Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring quest involves performing a particular emote, and in this case from the 'patience rewarded' line the Wait emote is required. However, that isn't assigned to the Emote Wheel by default, so you'll need to do that yourself. Hold up on the d-pad to access the Emote Wheel then follow the prompt to Customize, before scrolling down the list to the Wait emote and interacting with it to Assign. You can then drop it into an empty slot on the wheel, or overwrite one of the other existing emotes.

Exit out of that menu and Save Changes if you haven't already, then hold up on the d-pad again to bring up the Emote Wheel and select the Wait emote when you're stood near the spring. A Buried Chest will immediately emerge from the ground on the northeast edge of the pool, and interacting with it will complete the Secret of the Spring quest. As well as Renown, XP, and Gold, you'll also receive a couple of Rare and Magic Crafting Materials, which is a nice way to wrap up this side mission and move on.

