How to get Diablo 4 Whispering Keys to open Silent Chests

If you're wondering how to get Diablo 4 Whispering Keys, then you've probably stumbled across one of the Silent Chests on your travels. These distinctive chests are much bigger than the usual ones you encounter in Diablo 4, have a glowing golden padlock keeping their contents secure, and if you interact with it you'll be told "You need a Whispering Key to open this locked chest." But what does that mean, and are those keys something you find as loot or do they have to be obtained elsewhere? If you want to know how to open Silent Chests, then this is how to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4.

How to get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4, you need to visit a particular type of vendor known as a Purveyor of Curiosities. You should find one of these in each town, and they can be identified by their icon on the map of a coin bag with a question mark on it. These vendors sell a seemingly unlimited number of Whispering Keys, and each will cost you 20 Murmuring Obols – a special currency that only Purveyors of Curiosities trade in. You can earn Obols by completing open world Local Events, or cleansing cursed items within dungeons. There's a limit to how many Obols you can hold at once so you can't continue stockpiling them indefinitely, and it's worth always having at least a couple of Diablo 4 Whispering Keys in your inventory in case you need them.

How to find Silent Chests in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Unfortunately, finding Silent Chests in Diablo 4 is completely down to chance, as they spawn at random in place of a regular chest. They also reset between sessions, so if you find one but don't open it then it almost certainly won't be in the same place again if you return after logging off and back on again. This is why you should always try to ensure you have at least a couple of Diablo 4 Whispering Keys in your inventory, so that you can open any Silent Chests you come across immediately. Inside them you'll discover a selection of rare items, ready to be equipped, sold, or turned into Diablo 4 salvage depending on how they stack up against your current gear.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.