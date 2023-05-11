Knowing how to select a title in Diablo 4 means you have a quick way of communicating the type of character you are to other players, as it's displayed above your head as you explore the game world. As you progress through various quests and challenges in Diablo 4, you'll see notifications appear on screen confirming that new titles have been awarded, though you're never told what that actually means or how to access them. This had me stumped for a while too, which is why I'm here to explain how to select a Diablo 4 title and emblem to customize your character.

How to select a Diablo 4 title and emblem

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To select a Diablo 4 title, you need to open the Character/Inventory screen, then choose the Profile option in the top left below your name. While on your Profile screen, follow the Edit prompt at the bottom and this will take you to the Edit Profile page. Here you can select your title by choosing the Prefix and Suffix, with the titles you've unlocked shown alphabetically at the top of each list followed by all of the remaining titles that are still locked. After making your choices, follow the Confirm prompt to lock it in, then all other players will see your new title displayed above your character as you move around Sanctuary.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

You can select a Diablo 4 emblem in much the same way, by moving across to the Emblem tab at the top of the Edit Profile screen. Here you'll see all of the emblems you've unlocked, and by selecting one then Confirming you'll be able to decorate your social card with it. This isn't as visible as your title, but is still a way to add extra customization to your profile.

