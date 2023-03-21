How does Diablo 4 transmog work

Diablo 4 transmog allows you to apply a different look to the armor pieces and items you have equipped, while still retaining the stats and abilities of the originals. This means that if you find an appearance you really like for your character in Diablo 4, you don't have to continue using inferior equipment to maintain it or sacrifice your preferred look in order to develop. If you're planning to access the Diablo 4 beta then this gives you the opportunity to experiment with different appearances, though don't get too attached as your character(s) will not transfer over to the full game. If you want to get the perfect look for your adventures, then here's how transmog in Diablo 4 works.

How to use transmog in Diablo 4

To use transmog in Diablo 4, you need to access the wardrobe next to your stash in your lodgings. You'll find this within cities, so the first time you can try this out is when you arrive in Kyovashad. Open the wardrobe and you'll be presented with a list of your armor and items, then when you choose the one you want to customize you'll be prompted to Select a Variant from the following options:

Default Look

Unequipped Look

Any other unlocked Looks

Default Look is the original appearance of the armor or item, while Unequipped Look will make it disappear while still allowing you to receive the benefits of the armor or use the item. Following those are all of the other unlocked Looks you've obtained through the Diablo 4 salvage process, by breaking down armor and items marked in your inventory as "Unlocks new look on salvage" at a Blacksmith. With your look chosen, you can also Select a Pigment to customize the color scheme of that specific piece, or hold down that prompt to apply the scheme to your whole outfit.

Finally, when you're away from your wardrobe on your adventures, it's still possible to toggle the Diablo 4 transmog options you've chosen on and off. To do this, open your inventory and highlight the customized armor or item, then follow the transmog prompt to activate or deactivate it.

