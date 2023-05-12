How to fight Diablo 4 Ashava, the Server Slam World Boss

Diablo 4 Ashava is the first World Boss to be made available, appearing in the previous betas and now in the Server Slam. Unlike the regular enemies you'll encounter, you need to wait for specific Diablo 4 Ashava spawn times to take on this champion, at which point they will appear as part of a designated event. This will be the toughest fight you've faced so far in Diablo 4, so you'll want to make sure your character level is as high as possible – ideally reaching the Level 20 cap, which is also a requirement to getting your reward – before you throw yourself into battle with this pestilent scaly creature with giant, bladed arms. For details on when the Diablo 4 Ashava times are during the Server Slam, read on.

When are the Diablo 4 Ashava spawn times during Server Slam?

As with the previous betas, there are set Diablo 4 Ashava spawn times when this World Boss will appear, and those are the only points during the Server Slam event when you'll be able to fight them. They will occur as follows:

Diablo 4 Ashava spawn times: May 13 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST and then every 3 hours until final spawn May 14 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST

That schedule means that there are a total of nine different opportunities to battle with the ferocious beast, which should suit players in all timezones. When one of the Diablo 4 Ashava times draws near, you'll receive an on-screen notification up to 30 minutes beforehand to confirm when it's starting, along with a map marker highlighting where to convene for the challenge. This is definitely not a fight you can win on your own, especially as characters are capped at Level 20 in the Server Slam (in previous betas the cap was 25) – so whether you use Diablo 4 crossplay to arrive with friends or join forces with the other random adventurers in the area, be prepared to work as a team if you want to stand a chance of emerging victorious.

What is the reward for defeating Ashava in Diablo 4?

If you get your character to Level 20 and then defeat Ashava in Diablo 4, you'll unlock an additional cosmetic reward for the full game in the form of the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy. This gives you one of Ashava's giant claws to hang from your horse, so you can show off your World Boss slaying skills to anyone you encounter on your travels. Note that you must unlock Mount access in the full game before you can display this reward item.

