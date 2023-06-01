Diablo 4 Healing Vials: How to get more health potions and upgrade them

If you want to increase your survivability in Sanctuary, you'll want to get the most out of the Diablo 4 healing vials. The way you regenerate health is different than it was in Diablo 3, where you'll now have to consider when you want to use a potion and look to restock your cache of them at every opportunity. Thankfully, Blizzard has introduced ways for you to increase the number of health potions you can carry and a method for increasing the healing power of your flasks in Diablo 4.

Naturally, this will be a slow process as you push towards the max level in Diablo 4. The game can start getting pretty damn difficult, particularly as you start scaling up through the Diablo 4 World Tiers and begin encountering Nightmare Dungeons. So taking the time to farm resources that are across the Diablo 4 map is essential, as you'll need to exchange them with the Alchemist vendor to get the most out of your health potions.

How to get more health potions

(Image credit: Blizzard)

When you begin playing Diablo 4, your character will be able to carry five healing vials. This pool can be replenished by speaking with a healer in any major town (typically spawning next to a waypoint), although enemies will typically drop health flasks when they die – be wary, any potions that spawn on the map will eventually disappear, so grab them quick.

If you would like to carry more health potions in Diablo 4, you'll need to begin earning Renown. Each of the five regions of Sanctuary have their own Renown tiers, and you'll earn this precious resource by defeating Strongholds, uncovering areas and waypoints, and by completing side-quests. One additional Potion Charges can be unlocked in Diablo 4 per region, should you earn the required Renown.

How to upgrade your health potion

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Once you reach Kyivashad as part of the wider Diablo 4 campaign you'll be given a questline to speak with Veroka – one of the Alchemist vendors in the game. Once there, you'll need to select "I want to increase the potency of my healing potion" which will then unlock the opportunity to upgrade your healing potions. Here's the thing though, you can only make your flasks more potent every 10 levels – and you won't survive for long with that Weak Healing Vial. If you want to get there quicker, I have a guide on how to level up fast in Diablo 4 that will help.

Returning to the Alchemist every 10 level boundaries is going to be key (Level 10, Level 20, and so on, all the way through level 90 where you'll unlock the Superior Healing Vial). You'll need Gold and resources which are farmed from across the map (and in some cases a result of using the Diablo 4 Salvage system for some of the rarer items) to get the upgrade, and the boundaries for upgrading your Diablo 4 health potion is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Diablo 4 health potion crafting requirements POTION NAME HEALING EFFECT REQUIRED RESOURCES Weak Healing Vial (Level 1) Heals 18 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds None Tiny Healing Vial (Level 10) Heals 48 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds. 8 Gallowvine, 250 Gold Minor Healing Vial (Level 20) Heals 80 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds. 15 Gallowvine, 5 Biteberry, 400 Gold Light Healing Vial (Level 30) Heals 141 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds. 20 Gallowvine, 10 Biteberry, 5 Crushed Beast Bones, 470 Gold Moderate Healing Vial (Level 45) Heals 255 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds. 20 Gallowvine, 12 Howler Moss, 5 Demon's Heart, 900 Gold Strong Healing Vial (Level 60) Heals 378 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds. 27 Gallowvine, 15 Reddamine, 5 Paletongue, 1,700 Gold Greater Healing Vial (Level 70) Heals 559 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds. 36 Blightshade, 18 Lifesbane, 5 Grave Dust, 5 Angel Breath, 2,500 Gold Major Healing Vial (Level 80) Heals 827 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds. 27 Reddamine, 27 Biteberry, 27 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 27 Lifesbane, 27 Howler Moss, 10 Angel Breath, 5 Fiend Rose, 5,000 Gold Superior Healing Vial (Level 90) Heals 1,274 Life instantly and 35% Life over 3 seconds. 36 Blightshade, 36 Howler Moss, 20 Demon's Heart, 20 Grave Dust, 20 Angel Breath, 10 Fiend Rose, 10 Forgotten Soul, 12,500 Gold

