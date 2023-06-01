Diablo 4 max level and what you earn when you reach it

Yes, there is a Diablo 4 max level that you need to work towards throughout your adventures in Sanctuary. The maximum level that your character can reach in Diablo 4 is level 100 – and if you want to roll one of the other Diablo 4 classes that are available at launch, you'll need to grind them up to the cap from scratch. Getting to level 100 isn't going to be easy, although there are certainly some ways that you can level up fast in Diablo 4.

Here's something you need to know about the Diablo 4 level cap – it is effectively split in two. What I mean by that is your immediate focus will be gaining enough experience to get from level 1 to level 50. This will unlock skill points which you'll use to create the best Diablo 4 builds. I'll go into a little more detail on skill points below, but there's something else you need to understand before we get there.

Once you've hit level 50, the leveling system in Diablo 4 will change entirely. Not only will it require more experience (and the completion of more challenging Nightmare Dungeons unlocked by the higher Diablo 4 World Tiers) to level up your character, but you will effectively stop earning skill points too. To reach the Diablo 4 max level of 100, you'll have to begin completing the Diablo 4 Paragon Board – the endgame system which assigns Paragon Points instead of Skill Points, and allows you to design creative, destructive class builds.

Ultimately, the Diablo 4 level cap will be set for 100 at launch. This may change in the future; Diablo 3 launched with a level cap of 60 and ultimately saw its max level rise to 70 with the Reaper of Souls expansion. Given that Blizzard is pushing for a live service structure with Diablo 4, there's a good chance that the cap will one day rise via one of the Seasons in the new Diablo 4 Battle Pass.

How many skill points can you earn in Diablo 4?

Skill points are key to the level 1–50 experience in Diablo 4, as this is how you can invest in your character and create unique class builds to help enhance your demon slaying. And while the Diablo 4 max level is 100, there aren't 100 skill points available for you to invest into your character. You can earn a maximum of 58 skill points in Diablo 4.

48 of those are assigned naturally as you level to 50, but you can earn additional skill points from completing regional challenges and unlocking new renown tiers. There are 10 bonus skill points to unlock in Diablo 4, so make sure that you are hunting for the Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith statues, discovering new locations, and completing Strongholds. These bonus skill points are applied to every character that you have on your account, which will make it a little easier to level another character once you've taken one to the max level in Diablo 4.

