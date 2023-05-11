How do Diablo 4 World Tiers work

Diablo 4 World Tiers are the game's equivalent of difficulty levels, determining how tough your enemies will be to defeat, as well as the amount of gold and experience you'll receive for slaying them. Both of these elements scale up as you increase World Tiers, which means there's a tangible risk-versus-reward strategy for stepping up to the next level in Diablo 4. There is also rare equipment in the form of Sacred Items, Ancestral Items, and other Unique Items that will only drop at higher World Tiers, so if you want to get your hands on some truly impressive gear then you'll need to commit to the challenge. For a breakdown of how these difficulty levels compare and what you need to do to access them, I've summarised all of the World Tiers in Diablo 4 below.

What are the different Diablo 4 World Tiers

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There are a total of five Diablo 4 World Tiers available, but when you first start out you'll only see two of them as the others need to be unlocked through progress. Therefore your initial choice will be between Adventurer (World Tier 1) and Veteran (World Tier 2), depending on how much previous experience you have with the Diablo series and whether you want to be challenged. The full rundown of World Tiers in Diablo 4 is as follows:

World Tier 1: Adventurer

Unlocked from the start

For Levels 1-50

Enemies do not put up a challenge

World Tier 2: Veteran

Unlocked from the start

For Levels 1-50

Enemies provide more of a challenge

Enemies give 20% more experience and drop 15% more gold

World Tier 3: Nightmare

Unlocked by completing the Cathedral of Light dungeon in World Tier 2 (Recommended Level: 50)

For Levels 50-70

Sacred Items and Unique Items available as drops

Nightmare Sigils available as drops that open up Nightmare Dungeons

Helltides can spawn

Champion enemies with damage resistance auras can spawn

World Tier 4: Hell

Unlocked by completing the Fallen Temple Capstone dungeon in World Tier 3 (Recommended Level: 60)

For Levels 70+

Ancestral Items and additional Unique Items available as drops

Enemies are even tougher

Enemies give 200% more experience and drop 15% more gold

Enemies overcome 40% of resistances

World Tier 5: Torment

Unlocked by completing the Archives of Issalia dungeon in World Tier 4 (Recommended Level: 70)

For Levels 70+

Ancestral Items and additional Unique Items available as drops

Enemies give 250% more experience

Non-physical resistances reduced by 40%

How to change Diablo 4 World Tiers

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There are two ways to change Diablo 4 World Tiers, with the first being accessible from the main Character Select screen. After highlighting the character you want to use, the box on the right hand side will tell you your current World Tier, and the Change World Tier button underneath that will let you switch to a different one from those you've unlocked so far.

Within the game itself, you can also visit a World Tier Statue and interact with it to change your World Tier. Currently only one of these has been found, just outside the Cathedral of Light in Kyovashad, though it's possible that more will be revealed when the full map is explored. Remember that if you're using Diablo 4 crossplay or multiplayer in general, you'll need to be in the same World Tier as your friends so you can connect to each other.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.