What are Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith and where to find them

Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith are stone representations of the Daughter of Hatred, your ultimate nemesis for this adventure, and you'll find many of them scattered all over Sanctuary. By interacting with these statues as you explore Diablo 4 you'll earn various rewards and buffs for your characters, but they're not the easiest things to discover as they're often somewhat hidden from sight. If you want to learn more about them, then here's an explanation of the purpose for Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4 and some guidance on where to find them.

How to find Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Finding Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4 can be tricky, as they are often at least partially obscured from your view by trees, rocks, or other obstacles – look out for their telltale red glow from the blood petals in her hands, which can help the statue to stand out from its surroundings. Once you claim an Altar of Lilith it will be permanently marked on your map, and the progress bar at the top of the map screen will help you track how many are left to find in the highlighted region. They are generally found tucked into alcoves or at the end of passageways, so those are areas you should target on your search, and we have a complete map of the Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Fractured Peaks below to get you started with a full region of statues to claim.

What are Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith used for

(Image credit: Blizzard)

On the surface, Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith may have the appearance of collectible items, but tracking them down will do a lot more than simply tick them off a list. For each Altar you claim you'll receive some XP towards your next level up, along with 10 Renown for the region you're currently in – this will help get you closer to unlocking Region Progress Rewards, including an additional Diablo 4 health potion once you reach 500 Renown overall. On top of those benefits, each Altar of Lilith you claim will also unlock one of the following Realm Power boosts for all of the characters you use on your current realm:

Dexterity increased by 2

Intelligence increased by 2

Strength increased by 2

Willpower increased by 2

Murmuring Obols maximum capacity increased by 5

Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Fractured Peaks

(click to expand map) (Image credit: Blizzard)

There are a total of 28 Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith to be claimed in Fractured Peaks, and we've marked all of their locations on the map above. By visiting the full set you'll earn a total of 280 Fractured Peaks Renown, along with plenty of XP and Realm Power boosts. You'll also complete the Altar of Lilith Seeker challenge for claiming all of them in one region, unlocking the Wily and Seeker Diablo 4 Player Titles that you can then display on your profile for other players to see.

