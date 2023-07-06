Diablo 4 season 1 announcement: How to watch and what to expect

Blizzard is set to reveal the Diablo 4 Season 1 release date today, all as part of a special Diablo Developer Update. The June 6 live stream comes on the one month anniversary of Diablo 4 launching, and this deep dive is set to detail the future of Sanctuary. Associate game director Joseph Piepiora and lead game producer Timothy Ismay will discuss the Diablo 4 season 1 announcement, and get into some new quality-of-life updates which will be aimed at improving the core experiences for players across all platforms. As the writer of our Diablo 4 review, I'm certainly hoping to see some further balancing to PvP and class builds in the late-game.

Below I'm going to detail how you can watch the Diablo 4 season 1 reveal, what we can expect to see from it, and walk you through everything we know so far about the Battle Pass. Naturally, this page will be updated with new information as soon as we have, and you should expect us to dive deep on the first season of Diablo 4's post-launch content in the days ahead too. But in the meantime, keep reading to find everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 dev stream.

Diablo 4 season 1 announcement time

The new Diablo 4 news drop is underway, with a Blizzard livestream beginning at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 7 pm BST. The Diablo 4 season 1 announcement is expected to drop imminently, and you can watch along via the official YouTube and Twitch channels. The Diablo 4 dev stream is expected to run for over an hour, although we are anticipating some Diablo Immortal news in there too – with global community development director Adam Fletcher confirming that a new class will be revealed for the mobile game in the first 15 minutes of the showcase . Otherwise, we're looking at over an hour of season one good times for Diablo 4.

8 pm CEST, July 6,

7 pm BST, July 6

11 am PDT, July 6

2 pm EDT, July 6

Battle Pass deep dive

One thing I'm excited to see come out of the season one announcement is the detailing of the Diablo 4 battle pass . This is something new to the franchise and will underpin each season, with both free and premium tiers helping to shape seasonal progression. New Diablo 4 seasons are expected to launch every quarter, meaning you'll have four months to rise up through 90 tiers, with the rewards expected to range from cosmetics to in-game resources and more. Here's hoping that this will all get cleared up today, once Blizzard announces the Diablo 4 battle pass release date.

What else to expect from the dev stream?

There's more to the first season of Diablo 4 than the battle pass. We're also expecting Blizzard to detail new questlines which will continue your journey, with the overall season journey broken down into chapters. The Diablo team is also teasing that corruption is spreading across the Diablo 4 map , so there's a good chance we'll get a look at this new evil which is threatening Sanctuary throughout season one.

I'm also hoping for more clarification on the structure and pacing of the seasonal model, particularly as there has been some confusion around the announcement that players will need to create a new character for each Battle Pass – at least, you will if you want to take part in seasonal quest lines or the season journey. While this may have been expected from veteran players, Diablo 4 is Blizzard's fastest-selling game ever and has attracted plenty of new players into the fold.