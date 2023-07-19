How to get Diablo 4 Unique items including weapons and armor

Diablo 4 Unique items are much sought after, especially new Uniques such as the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander, Azurewrath, and The Oculus. These are not only powerful equipment that can seriously boost your abilities and stats, but are also worn as a badge of honor due to the difficulty in acquiring them. You'll need to significantly increase the difficulty level to even have a chance of finding them in Diablo 4, then rely on the RNG gods to see if any of these rarities actually appear. Within this you also have seven Uber Unique items, which are somehow even rarer to find, making them extremely coveted discoveries. If you want to know how to get Unique items in Diablo 4, what new Uniques have been added for Diablo 4 Season 1, or a complete listing of all Uniques available so far, then I've got you covered for all of that below.

Where to get Diablo 4 Unique items

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want a chance at earning Unique items then you'll need to up your game, as they can only appear as loot once you increase your Diablo 4 World Tier to Nightmare or Torment level. After upping the difficulty you may discover Uniques by opening Helltide chests and Grim Favor caches, completing world events, or finishing dungeons, though working your way through Nightmare Dungeons after collecting Nightmare Sigils is a solid route to success. If you're feeling brave then you can also take on the World Bosses Ashava, Avarice, or Wandering Death at Torment level, as they have a good track record of dropping Uniques and you can also team up with other players to get the job done.

What are Uber Uniques in Diablo 4?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 are the rarest of the rare Unique items, and have incredibly low drop rates so you need to be exceedingly lucky to find any of them. Helpfully, they can at least be equipped by any character class, so nobody is excluded from using them. They all drop at an impressive item power 820 and can be found in the same locations as 'regular' Uniques, though you'll need to defeat enemies at level 85 or above for a chance to get them. For your best shot at this, work your way through Nightmare Dungeons at tier 31 or above, as you should face level 85 enemies from then onwards in addition to a chance of receiving a Unique as a dungeon completion reward.

There were originally six Diablo 4 Uber Uniques, with a seventh – the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander – added as part of the Season 1 update. The full list of Uber Uniques is as follows:

Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Staff) *new*

Andariel's Visage (Helm)

Doombringer (One-Handed Sword)

The Grandfather (Two-Handed Sword)

Harlequin Crest (Helm)

Melted Heart of Selig (Amulet)

Ring of Starless Skies (Ring)

What New Uniques were added in Season 1?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Along with the Uber Unique Ahavarion Spear of Lycander mentioned above, there were also new Uniques added for each class in Season 1 as follows:

Barbarian: Azurewrath (Sword)

Druid: Fleshrender (One-Hand Mace)

Necromancer: Lidless Wall (Shield)

Rogue: Eaglehorn (Bow)

Sorcerer: The Oculus (Wand)

All Unique Weapons in Diablo 4

A complete list of Diablo 4 Unique Weapons for each class is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Any Class Weapon Type Aspect Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Season 1 Uber) Staff Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. The Butcher's Cleaver Axe Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike an enemy you have up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them for 4 seconds. Doombringer (Uber) Sword Lucky Hit: Chance to deal Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5 seconds. The Grandfather (Uber) Two-Handed Sword Significantly increases your Critical Strike Damage. The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Barbarian Class Weapon Type Aspect Ancients' Oath Two-Handed Axe Steel Grasp launches two additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are Slowed for three seconds. Azurewrath (Season 1) Sword Lucky Hit: Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for three seconds and deal Cold damage to them. Fields of Crimson Two-Handed Sword Damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts Bleeding damage over six seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 10% increased Bleeding damage. Hellhammer Two-Handed Mace Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for additional damage over three seconds. Overkill Two-Handed Mace Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing a percentage of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow's Cooldown. Ramaladni's Magnum Opus Sword Skills using this weapon deal increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose two Fury every second.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Druid Class Weapon Type Aspect Fleshrender (Season 1) One-Hand Mace Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies. Greatstaff of the Crone Staff Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at a percentage above normal damage. Waxing Gibbous Axe Gain Stealth for two seconds when killing enemies with Shred. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush which guarantees Critical Strikes for a couple of seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Necromancer Class Weapon Type Aspect Black River Scythe Corpse Explosion consumes up to four additional Corpses around the initial Corpse, dealing increased damage and with a larger radius per additional Corpse. Bloodless Scream Two-Handed Scythe Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 40%. Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate additional Essence against Frozen targets.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rogue Class Weapon Type Aspect Asheara's Khanjar Dagger Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed for four seconds. Condemnation Dagger Your Core Skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 30% chance to generate three Combo Points. Eaglehorn (Season 1) Bow Penetrating Shot has a chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for three seconds. Skyhunter Bow The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain additional Energy, this can only happen once per cast. Windforce Bow Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have an increased chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sorcerer Class Weapon Type Aspect Flamescar Wand While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing Fire damage. The Oculus (Season 1) Wand Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location. Staff of Endless Rage Staff Every third cast of Fireball launches two additional projectiles. Staff of Lam Esen Staff Charged Bolts pierce, but deal reduced damage.

All Unique Armor in Diablo 4

All of the Diablo 4 Unique Armor available for each class is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Any Class Armor Type Aspect Andariel's Visage (Uber) Helm Lucky Hit: Chance to trigger a poison nova that applies Poisoning damage over five seconds to enemies in the area. Fists of Fate Gloves Your attacks randomly deal between 1% to 300% of their normal damage. Frostburn Gloves Lucky Hit: A chance to Freeze enemies for two seconds. Harlequin Crest (Uber) Helm Gain increased Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills. Penitent Greaves Boots You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal more damage to Chilled enemies. Razor Plate Chest Gain many Thorns. Temerity Pants Effects that Heal you beyond 100% Life grant you a Barrier up to a percentage of your Maximum Life that lasts for eight seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Barbarian Class Armor Type Aspect 100,000 Steps Boots After gaining the final damage bonus from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain additional Fury. This cannot happen more than once every 30 seconds. Gohr's Devastating Grips Gloves Whirlwind explodes after it ends, dealing a percentage of the total Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage. Rage of Harrogath Chest Lucky Hit: A percentage chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Druid Class Armor Type Aspect Insatiable Fury Chest Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werebear Skills. Mad Wolf's Glee Chest Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werewolf Skills. Storm's Companion Pants Your Wolf Companions are infused with the power of the storm, dealing Lightning damage and gaining the Storm Howl ability. Vasily's Prayer Helm Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Necromancer Class Armor Type Aspect Blood Artisan's Cuirass Chest When you pick up a number of Blood Orbs, a free Bone Spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current Life percent. Deathless Visage Helm Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing damage. Greaves of the Empty Tomb Boots Create desecrated ground beneath your Sever spectres as they travel, damaging enemies for Shadow damage over 2 seconds. Howl from Below Gloves Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased. Lidless Wall (Season 1) Shield Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rogue Class Armor Type Aspect Cowl of the Nameless Helm You gain increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Eyes in the Dark Pants Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap's Cooldown is increased. Grasp of Shadow Gloves Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has a chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sorcerer Class Armor Type Aspect Esu's Heirloom Boots Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by a percentage of your Movement Speed bonus. Gloves of the Illuminator Gloves Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals less damage. Iceheart Brais Pants Enemies that die while Frozen have a chance to unleash a Frost Nova. Raiment of the Infinite Chest After using Teleport, Close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned for several seconds, but Teleport's Cooldown is increased.

All Unique Accessories in Diablo 4

Every one of the Diablo 4 Unique Accessories for each class are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Any Class Accessory Type Aspect Melted Heart of Selig (Uber) Amulet Gain +30% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain some Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead. Mother's Embrace Ring If a Core Skill hits five or more Enemies, a percentage of the Resource cost is refunded. Ring of Starless Skies (Uber) Ring Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by a percentage up to a maximum of 40%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Barbarian Class Accessory Type Aspect Battle Trance Amulet Increase Frenzy's maximum stacks by two. While you have maximum Frenzy, your other Skills gain increased Attack Speed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Druid Class Accessory Type Aspect Hunter's Zenith Ring Gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Resource and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you when damage is first dealt.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Necromancer Class Accessory Type Aspect Deathspeaker's Pendant Amulet Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions, dealing damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Ring of Mendeln Ring While you have seven or more Minions you gain: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for Physical damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rogue Class Accessory Type Aspect Word of Hakan Amulet Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sorcerer Class Accessory Type Aspect Esadora's Overflowing Cameo Amulet Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there's a 10% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing Lightning Damage.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.