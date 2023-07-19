How to get Diablo 4 Unique items including weapons and armor

Diablo 4 Unique items are much sought after, especially new Uniques such as the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander, Azurewrath, and The Oculus. These are not only powerful equipment that can seriously boost your abilities and stats, but are also worn as a badge of honor due to the difficulty in acquiring them. You'll need to significantly increase the difficulty level to even have a chance of finding them in Diablo 4, then rely on the RNG gods to see if any of these rarities actually appear. Within this you also have seven Uber Unique items, which are somehow even rarer to find, making them extremely coveted discoveries. If you want to know how to get Unique items in Diablo 4, what new Uniques have been added for Diablo 4 Season 1, or a complete listing of all Uniques available so far, then I've got you covered for all of that below.
If you want a chance at earning Unique items then you'll need to up your game, as they can only appear as loot once you increase your Diablo 4 World Tier to Nightmare or Torment level. After upping the difficulty you may discover Uniques by opening Helltide chests and Grim Favor caches, completing world events, or finishing dungeons, though working your way through Nightmare Dungeons after collecting Nightmare Sigils is a solid route to success. If you're feeling brave then you can also take on the World Bosses Ashava, Avarice, or Wandering Death at Torment level, as they have a good track record of dropping Uniques and you can also team up with other players to get the job done.
What are Uber Uniques in Diablo 4?
Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 are the rarest of the rare Unique items, and have incredibly low drop rates so you need to be exceedingly lucky to find any of them. Helpfully, they can at least be equipped by any character class, so nobody is excluded from using them. They all drop at an impressive item power 820 and can be found in the same locations as 'regular' Uniques, though you'll need to defeat enemies at level 85 or above for a chance to get them. For your best shot at this, work your way through Nightmare Dungeons at tier 31 or above, as you should face level 85 enemies from then onwards in addition to a chance of receiving a Unique as a dungeon completion reward.
There were originally six Diablo 4 Uber Uniques, with a seventh – the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander – added as part of the Season 1 update. The full list of Uber Uniques is as follows:
Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Staff) *new*
Andariel's Visage (Helm)
Doombringer (One-Handed Sword)
The Grandfather (Two-Handed Sword)
Harlequin Crest (Helm)
Melted Heart of Selig (Amulet)
Ring of Starless Skies (Ring)
What New Uniques were added in Season 1?
Along with the Uber Unique Ahavarion Spear of Lycander mentioned above, there were also new Uniques added for each class in Season 1 as follows:
Barbarian: Azurewrath (Sword)
Druid: Fleshrender (One-Hand Mace)
Necromancer: Lidless Wall (Shield)
Rogue: Eaglehorn (Bow)
Sorcerer: The Oculus (Wand)
All Unique Weapons in Diablo 4
A complete list of Diablo 4 Unique Weapons for each class is as follows:
Any Class
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Season 1 Uber)
Staff
Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.
The Butcher's Cleaver
Axe
Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike an enemy you have up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them for 4 seconds.
Doombringer (Uber)
Sword
Lucky Hit: Chance to deal Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5 seconds.
The Grandfather (Uber)
Two-Handed Sword
Significantly increases your Critical Strike Damage. The other properties of this weapon can roll higher than normal.
Barbarian Class
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Ancients' Oath
Two-Handed Axe
Steel Grasp launches two additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are Slowed for three seconds.
Azurewrath (Season 1)
Sword
Lucky Hit: Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for three seconds and deal Cold damage to them.
Fields of Crimson
Two-Handed Sword
Damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts Bleeding damage over six seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 10% increased Bleeding damage.
Hellhammer
Two-Handed Mace
Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for additional damage over three seconds.
Overkill
Two-Handed Mace
Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing a percentage of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow's Cooldown.
Ramaladni's Magnum Opus
Sword
Skills using this weapon deal increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose two Fury every second.
Druid Class
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Fleshrender (Season 1)
One-Hand Mace
Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies.
Greatstaff of the Crone
Staff
Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at a percentage above normal damage.
Waxing Gibbous
Axe
Gain Stealth for two seconds when killing enemies with Shred. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush which guarantees Critical Strikes for a couple of seconds.
Necromancer Class
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Black River
Scythe
Corpse Explosion consumes up to four additional Corpses around the initial Corpse, dealing increased damage and with a larger radius per additional Corpse.
Bloodless Scream
Two-Handed Scythe
Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 40%. Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate additional Essence against Frozen targets.
Rogue Class
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Asheara's Khanjar
Dagger
Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed for four seconds.
Condemnation
Dagger
Your Core Skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 30% chance to generate three Combo Points.
Eaglehorn (Season 1)
Bow
Penetrating Shot has a chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for three seconds.
Skyhunter
Bow
The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain additional Energy, this can only happen once per cast.
Windforce
Bow
Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have an increased chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target.
Sorcerer Class
Weapon
Type
Aspect
Flamescar
Wand
While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing Fire damage.
The Oculus (Season 1)
Wand
Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.
Staff of Endless Rage
Staff
Every third cast of Fireball launches two additional projectiles.
Staff of Lam Esen
Staff
Charged Bolts pierce, but deal reduced damage.
All Unique Armor in Diablo 4
All of the Diablo 4 Unique Armor available for each class is as follows:
Any Class
Armor
Type
Aspect
Andariel's Visage (Uber)
Helm
Lucky Hit: Chance to trigger a poison nova that applies Poisoning damage over five seconds to enemies in the area.
Fists of Fate
Gloves
Your attacks randomly deal between 1% to 300% of their normal damage.
Frostburn
Gloves
Lucky Hit: A chance to Freeze enemies for two seconds.
Harlequin Crest (Uber)
Helm
Gain increased Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills.
Penitent Greaves
Boots
You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal more damage to Chilled enemies.
Razor Plate
Chest
Gain many Thorns.
Temerity
Pants
Effects that Heal you beyond 100% Life grant you a Barrier up to a percentage of your Maximum Life that lasts for eight seconds.
Barbarian Class
Armor
Type
Aspect
100,000 Steps
Boots
After gaining the final damage bonus from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain additional Fury. This cannot happen more than once every 30 seconds.
Gohr's Devastating Grips
Gloves
Whirlwind explodes after it ends, dealing a percentage of the total Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage.
Rage of Harrogath
Chest
Lucky Hit: A percentage chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.
Druid Class
Armor
Type
Aspect
Insatiable Fury
Chest
Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werebear Skills.
Mad Wolf's Glee
Chest
Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +2 Ranks to all Werewolf Skills.
Storm's Companion
Pants
Your Wolf Companions are infused with the power of the storm, dealing Lightning damage and gaining the Storm Howl ability.
Vasily's Prayer
Helm
Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you.
Necromancer Class
Armor
Type
Aspect
Blood Artisan's Cuirass
Chest
When you pick up a number of Blood Orbs, a free Bone Spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current Life percent.
Deathless Visage
Helm
Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing damage.
Greaves of the Empty Tomb
Boots
Create desecrated ground beneath your Sever spectres as they travel, damaging enemies for Shadow damage over 2 seconds.
Howl from Below
Gloves
Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased.
Lidless Wall (Season 1)
Shield
Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.
Rogue Class
Armor
Type
Aspect
Cowl of the Nameless
Helm
You gain increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies.
Eyes in the Dark
Pants
Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap's Cooldown is increased.
Grasp of Shadow
Gloves
Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has a chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.
Sorcerer Class
Armor
Type
Aspect
Esu's Heirloom
Boots
Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by a percentage of your Movement Speed bonus.
Gloves of the Illuminator
Gloves
Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals less damage.
Iceheart Brais
Pants
Enemies that die while Frozen have a chance to unleash a Frost Nova.
Raiment of the Infinite
Chest
After using Teleport, Close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned for several seconds, but Teleport's Cooldown is increased.
All Unique Accessories in Diablo 4
Every one of the Diablo 4 Unique Accessories for each class are as follows:
Any Class
Accessory
Type
Aspect
Melted Heart of Selig (Uber)
Amulet
Gain +30% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain some Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead.
Mother's Embrace
Ring
If a Core Skill hits five or more Enemies, a percentage of the Resource cost is refunded.
Ring of Starless Skies (Uber)
Ring
Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by a percentage up to a maximum of 40%.
Barbarian Class
Accessory
Type
Aspect
Battle Trance
Amulet
Increase Frenzy's maximum stacks by two. While you have maximum Frenzy, your other Skills gain increased Attack Speed.
Druid Class
Accessory
Type
Aspect
Hunter's Zenith
Ring
Gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Resource and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you when damage is first dealt.
Necromancer Class
Accessory
Type
Aspect
Deathspeaker's Pendant
Amulet
Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions, dealing damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%.
Ring of Mendeln
Ring
While you have seven or more Minions you gain: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for Physical damage.
Rogue Class
Accessory
Type
Aspect
Word of Hakan
Amulet
Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once.
Sorcerer Class
Accessory
Type
Aspect
Esadora's Overflowing Cameo
Amulet
Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there's a 10% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing Lightning Damage.
