How to fix Diablo 4 Drums of the Vault not working

The Diablo 4 Drums of the Vault quest is causing problems as the objective to upgrade the Seneschal using the Brazier in the Gatehall is currently bugged, preventing any further progress through the questline. As that assignment appears quite early in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct, this is a significant issue as it's halting many adventurers in their tracks. Thankfully, there is a workaround available, so read on for details on how to fix the Drums of the Vault quest in Diablo 4 to let you move on with the story.

How to fix the Drums of the Vault quest in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

After starting the Diablo 4 Drums of the Vault quest by speaking to Ayuzhan in the Gatehall, you'll be sent out into Sanctuary to gather 50 Shattered Stones and three Cores, the latter of which is obtained by looting Obelisks. Open the world map and you'll see a number of areas circled in blue where Obelisks are appearing, so pick one of them then start harvesting Cores – it's likely you'll already have collected enough Shattered Stones, but if not then destroy some more Constructs to gather them.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

With the requisite items gathered, you'll be told to upgrade the Seneschal using the Brazier in the Gatehall, and this is where the problem starts. Upon returning to the Gatehall, Ayuzhan will tell you to "it's time that we improved your Seneschal" but no Interact prompt appears next to the indicated Brazier, so you can't proceed any further. A fix for this Diablo 4 Drums of the Vault issue was highlighted by Community Manager Marcus Kretz on Twitter, so if you're stuck then try the following workaround:

Fast travel out of the Gatehall to another location

Exit the game then log back in

Fast travel back to the Gatehall and try the Brazier



If that doesn't work:

Leave the Gatehall through the Town Portal you arrived in

Fast travel back to the Gatehall and try the Brazier again



If that doesn't work:

Exit the game then log on to the Eternal Realm as a different character

Exit the game then log back in as your Seasonal character

Try the Brazier again

Basically, you're trying to force another 'instance' of the Gatehall to load, to replace the one where the Brazier is inactive. If you see the Brazier has glowing red coals on top then that indicates you have the bugged version, so keep experimenting with the process outlined above until you get a Brazier that flickers with a highlight and has cold black coals on top.

I personally had to log out then back in, return to the Gatehall, then exit through the Town Portal and fast travel back in again to activate the Brazier, but different players are reporting different combinations that worked for them. Ultimately this issue should be resolved and patched out of Diablo 4 soon, but for now if you're stuck then this process will get you moving again.

