When does Diablo 4 Season of the Construct start?

The Diablo 4 Season of the Construct start date is January 23, which means that Season 3 is almost here. Once it launches, you'll be plunged into a fresh adventure that involves delving deep below the deserts of Diablo 4 to uncover ancient technology possessed by the forces of evil. This is being used to build an army of mechanical constructs that threaten the future of Sanctuary, so it's up to you to descend the depths and defeat these enemies at the source. If you want to know when you can get started, then here's what you need to know about the Diablo 4 Season of the Construct release time.

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct release time

The Diablo 4 Season of the Construct release time is set for January 23, 2024 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, with the update patch due to be released an hour beforehand. Once the patch is launched, your existing Seasonal characters will become unavailable as the game transitions to Season 3, so make sure you've wrapped up any business from the Season of Blood before then.

How to access Season of the Construct in Diablo 4

As has become standard now, you don't need to complete the main Diablo 4 campaign in full on the Eternal Realm before you can access content for the Season of the Construct. After you start the campaign on the Seasonal Realm for Season 3 and progress through the Prologue to complete the Missing Pieces quest, you'll then have the option to skip the rest of the campaign to get going on the Season of the Construct. This will also give you access to the next Diablo 4 battle pass, featuring the usual 90 tiers of rewards split into 28 free tiers and 62 premium tiers to unlock cosmetics and more.

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct uniques

During Diablo 4 Season of the Construct you'll have the opportunity to fight bosses, including the Demon Malphas themselves, in order to unlock rare items to aid your quests. These include some new Diablo 4 Unique items, so be on the lookout for the following from your epic battles:

Paingorger's Gauntlets (all classes)

Ring of the Ravenous (Barbarian)

Unsung Ascetic's Wraps (Druid)

Mutilator Plate (Necromancer)

Beastfall Boots (Rogue)

Starfall Coronet (Sorcerer)

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct story

In the Diablo 4 Season of the Construct story you'll be travelling to Gatehall, a new town under the desert sands of Kehjistan, in order to battle the ancient forces stirring beneath. The sinister Loom technology has been taken over by the Demon Malphas, and it's up to you to defeat their deadly constructs before they can overrun Sanctuary. To help you with this you'll gain your own Seneschal Companion, which looks like a robotic spider and will fight alongside you to provide aid in combat. By applying Governing and Tuning Stones you can upgrade the attacks of your Seneschal to best match your character build.

