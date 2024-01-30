How to get the Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4

To get the Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4, you need to defeat Duriel, King of Maggots – one of the most brutal endgame bosses found lurking in the dungeons of Sanctuary. However, before you can even face them you need to complete several other tough boss fights, to gather the necessary items to perform the summoning ritual for Duriel. The Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty helm is one of the Diablo 4 Uniques that can only be looted from that endgame boss, so you're at the mercy of the random drop. This rare item is also class-specific, so unless you're adding it to your Diablo 4 barbarian build it won't be of much use to you. For a breakdown of where to farm the Diablo 4 Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty and how to defeat the endgame boss Duriel, I've got you covered.

How to farm Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To farm Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty in Diablo 4 you need to be on World Tier 4, and then defeat the endgame boss Duriel, King of Maggots, as they have a chance to drop Uniques and Uber Uniques including the Tuskhelm. Duriel is an endgame boss found in the Level 100+ Gaping Crevasse dungeon, which I've marked on the map above in the southwest corner of the map near the Gea Kul waypoint. However, you can't just rock up there and fight Duriel, as you first have to perform the Ritual of Agony using the summoning altar found at the end of the dungeon. This requires the following items from other boss fights, so you'll need to prepare in advance:

2 x Mucus-Slick Egg - dropped by Echo of Varshan

- dropped by Echo of Varshan 2 x Shard of Agony - dropped by Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint

You can keep retrying the Duriel boss fight, even if you or your party gets wiped out, by returning to the boss room. Make sure that you don't reset the dungeon, otherwise you'll need to perform the summoning ritual again with the items above to make Duriel respawn.

How to defeat endgame boss Duriel in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Diablo 4 endgame boss Duriel is intended for players who are level 100, so make sure you're suitably powered before going in and ideally team up with a party to fight alongside. A lot of attacks from Duriel and their maggoty minions are Poison-based, so you should ensure you have a high level of Poison resistance and are carrying a supply of Poison Resistance Elixirs with you. Keep moving during the fight and stay behind Duriel where possible to avoid their attacks, while dodging the poison pools that appear and dealing with the minions as quickly as possible so you aren't sapped by their small but persistent attacks. Once Duriel is defeated, keep your fingers crossed that the Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty will drop, but if it doesn't then unfortunately you'll need to keep repeating this process until the RNG gods smile upon you.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.