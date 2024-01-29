How to get the Tempest Roar in Diablo 4

To get the Tempest Roar in Diablo 4, you need to defeat the right enemies on one of the harder difficulty levels, while also getting extremely lucky with your item drops. That's because the Tempest Roar helm is one of the Diablo 4 Uniques, and therefore has a very low drop rate to account for its rarity. It can also only be used by one class, so if you're looking to improve your Diablo 4 druid build then this item will definitely help, but you're better off investing your time elsewhere if you play a different class. For the lowdown on where to farm the Diablo 4 Tempest Roar, I've got the best locations for you.

Where to farm Tempest Roar in Diablo 4

To farm Tempest Roar in Diablo 4 you need to be on World Tier 3 or 4, and then start slaying Cannibals and Cultists in Nightmare Dungeons, as it is only those types of enemies that can drop this unique item. Even then, the chances of Tempest Roar dropping are extremely low, so prepare to do a lot of grinding and praying to the RNG gods – unless you get very lucky! I suggest using the following Nightmare Dungeons, which are all marked on the map above:

Conclave (Kehjistan) – Cultists

Cultist Refuge (Fractured Peaks) – Cultists

Earthen Wound (Hawezar) – Cannibals

Faceless Shrine (Hawezar) – Cannibals and Cultists

Guulrahn Slums (Dry Steppes) – Cannibals

Although all five of those Nightmare Dungeons provide opportunities for the drop, for your best chance to get the Tempest Roar in Diablo 4 you should be hitting the Faceless Shrine in Hawezar. Not only does that Dungeon contain both Cannibal and Cultist enemies, but there's also a Cultist Boss at the end of it that has a guaranteed chance of dropping a legendary item – this could be the Tempest Roar, but if it's not then you still get a legendary to add to your set up. Trust the process, be patient, and keep repeating this Dungeon for your best chance to collect the Tempest Roar in Diablo 4.

