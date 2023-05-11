Diablo 4 Druid build and class guide

A great Diablo 4 Druid build will let you excel in one of the class’s many strengths, whether it’s ferocious damage as a werewolf, or crowd control abilities with elemental magic. The Druid is arguably the most versatile class in Diablo 4 since it merges so many strengths of the other classes, but also because you can mix and match or specialize in four different skill sets. This means you can create some really unique – and powerful – setups that are perfect for plundering dungeons, like the two Diablo 4 Druid builds I’ve laid out here.

The Druid class in Diablo 4 employs a mix of melee weaponry, elemental spells, shapeshifting, and animal summons. This variety means Druids can really mix and match their abilities to create some highly specialized or broader builds to cover all kinds of roles. Overall, Druids are great for close range and area damage, crowd control, and soaking up damage, but they severely lack mobility and the variety does mean they might feel like a master-of-none-type class. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect with the Diablo 4 Druid:

Role: Versatile fighter, spellcaster, melee, shapeshifter, summoner

Versatile fighter, spellcaster, melee, shapeshifter, summoner Skill Resource: Spirit

Spirit Class mechanic: Spirit Animals – bond with animal spirits to receive various boons.

– bond with animal spirits to receive various boons. Druid weapons: Two-Handed Axes, Two-Handed Maces, Two-Handed Swords, Axes, Maces, Swords, Staves, Totems

Two-Handed Axes, Two-Handed Maces, Two-Handed Swords, Axes, Maces, Swords, Staves, Totems Statistic effects for Druids: Willpower affects the Druid’s damage with Skills, Intelligence increases Spirit generation, and Dexterity increases Critical Strike chance.

affects the Druid’s damage with Skills, increases Spirit generation, and increases Critical Strike chance. Damage types: Physical, Lightning, Poison

Physical, Lightning, Poison Status Ailments used by Druids: Barrier, Fortify, Immune, Knocked Back, Overpower, Slowed, Stunned, Unstoppable, Vulnerable

Diablo 4 Druid builds

The Diablo 4 Druid Skill Tree is incredibly varied, allowing you to create all kinds of builds based on what you want out of your Druid – physical damage, elemental damage, werewolf attacks, werebear attacks, crowd control, or even a mixture. Below, you’ll find two lists of Druid skills that work as specialized builds that you can add to with various Aspects and gear: one focused on storm magic to damage enemies and applying weakening Status Ailments over a wide area, and the other revolves around transforming into a werebear as much a possible to act as a ferocious tank character.

Diablo 4 Druid storm magic build

The Druid’s elemental magic comes in two flavors – Storm and Earth. While these can easily be mixed and matched to create an elemental build that utilizes all sorts of crowd control abilities, this build focuses solely on the use of Storm magic skills to create a powerful Druid whose power covers a wide area. All these lightning zaps and wind powers are going to make sure enemies are often Vulnerable, Immobilized, and Knocked Back too. Here are the skills that you should unlock for a Storm magic-focused Diablo 4 Druid build:

Storm Strike : Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing damage to your target and chaining to up to 3 surrounding enemies, dealing 20% less damage each time it chains. You gain 25% Damage Reduction for 3 seconds after dealing damage with Storm Strike. Generate Spirit: 15

: Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing damage to your target and chaining to up to 3 surrounding enemies, dealing 20% less damage each time it chains. You gain 25% Damage Reduction for 3 seconds after dealing damage with Storm Strike. Generate Spirit: 15 Enhanced Storm Strike : Storm Strike has a 15% chance to Immobilize all enemies hit for 2.5 seconds.

: Storm Strike has a 15% chance to Immobilize all enemies hit for 2.5 seconds. Fierce Storm Strike : Storm Strike has a 50% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

: Storm Strike has a 50% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Tornado : Conjure a swirling tornado that deals damage. Spirit Cost: 39

: Conjure a swirling tornado that deals damage. Spirit Cost: 39 Enhanced Tornado : Each time you cast Tornado, you have a 20% chance to spawn an additional Tornado.

: Each time you cast Tornado, you have a 20% chance to spawn an additional Tornado. Primal Tornado : Enemies damaged by Tornado are Slowed by 8% for 3 seconds, stacking up to 40%.

: Enemies damaged by Tornado are Slowed by 8% for 3 seconds, stacking up to 40%. Cyclone Armor : Passive: Powerful winds surround you, granting 20% non-Physical damage reduction. Active: The winds rapidly expand, Knocking Back enemies and dealing damage.

: Passive: Powerful winds surround you, granting 20% non-Physical damage reduction. Active: The winds rapidly expand, Knocking Back enemies and dealing damage. Enhanced Cyclone Armor : Enemies who are Knocked Back by Cyclone Armor are also Slowed by 70% for 1.5 seconds.

: Enemies who are Knocked Back by Cyclone Armor are also Slowed by 70% for 1.5 seconds. Innate Cyclone Armor : Enemies Knocked Back by Cyclone Armor become Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

: Enemies Knocked Back by Cyclone Armor become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Vine Creeper : Passive: A vine creeper periodically emerges from the ground every 7 seconds and applies Poisoning damage over 6 seconds to an enemy in the area. Active: Vines strangle all surrounding enemies, Immobilizing them for 2 seconds and dealing poison damage over 2 seconds.

: Passive: A vine creeper periodically emerges from the ground every 7 seconds and applies Poisoning damage over 6 seconds to an enemy in the area. Active: Vines strangle all surrounding enemies, Immobilizing them for 2 seconds and dealing poison damage over 2 seconds. Enhanced Vine Creeper : Vine Creeper's Immobilize duration is increased by 1 second.

: Vine Creeper's Immobilize duration is increased by 1 second. Brutal Vine Creeper : Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20% against enemies strangled by Vine Creeper.

: Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20% against enemies strangled by Vine Creeper. Hurricane : Form a hurricane around you that deals high damage to surrounding enemies over 8 seconds.

: Form a hurricane around you that deals high damage to surrounding enemies over 8 seconds. Enhanced Hurricane : Enemies who are damaged by Hurricane are Slowed by 25% for 2 seconds.

: Enemies who are damaged by Hurricane are Slowed by 25% for 2 seconds. Natural Hurricane: Hurricane has a 15% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Elemental Exposure : Lucky Hit: Your Storm skills have up to a 20% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 1 seconds.

: Lucky Hit: Your Storm skills have up to a 20% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 1 seconds. Charged Atmosphere : Every 18 seconds, a Lightning Strike hits a Nearby enemy dealing damage.

: Every 18 seconds, a Lightning Strike hits a Nearby enemy dealing damage. Bad Omen : Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance when dealing damage to a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Stunned enemy that a Lightning Strike also hits dealing damage.

: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance when dealing damage to a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Stunned enemy that a Lightning Strike also hits dealing damage. Cataclysm : A massive storm follows you for 8 seconds. Tornadoes knock back enemies, and lightning strikes wildly, dealing damage.

: A massive storm follows you for 8 seconds. Tornadoes knock back enemies, and lightning strikes wildly, dealing damage. Prime Cataclysm : Cataclysm's duration is increased by 2 seconds.

: Cataclysm's duration is increased by 2 seconds. Supreme Cataclysm : Lightning strikes from Cataclysm make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

: Lightning strikes from Cataclysm make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Defiance : Nature Magic skills deal 4% increased damage to Elites.

: Nature Magic skills deal 4% increased damage to Elites. Natural Disaster : Your Earth skills deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Your Storm skills deal 4% increased damage to enemies that are Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back.

: Your Earth skills deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Your Storm skills deal 4% increased damage to enemies that are Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back. Perfect Storm: Your Storm skills grant 2 Spirit and deal 20% increased damage when damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy.

Diablo 4 Druid werebear build

As well as elemental magic, Druids can also transform into a werewolf or werebear using certain skills. There are enough of these skills that you can easily specialize in one or the other mix in a bit of both if you want the resilience of the bear combined with the ferocity of the wolf. However, for this build, I’ve opted for werebear skills that lean towards turning the Druid into a melee powerhouse that’s tough to bring down – a bit like the Diablo 4 Barbarian. Here are the main Skills that I recommend for crafting a Druid build that goes all in on the werebear:

Maul: Shapeshift into a werebear and maul Enemies in front of you, dealing damage.

Shapeshift into a werebear and maul Enemies in front of you, dealing damage. Enhanced Maul : If an enemy is hit by Maul, then Fortify for 2% Base Life.

: If an enemy is hit by Maul, then Fortify for 2% Base Life. Wild Maul : Maul has a 10% chance to Knock Down enemies for 1.5 seconds.

: Maul has a 10% chance to Knock Down enemies for 1.5 seconds. Pulverize : Shapeshift into a Werebear and slam the ground, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.

: Shapeshift into a Werebear and slam the ground, dealing damage to surrounding enemies. Enhanced Pulverize : Your next Pulverize will Overpower every 10 seconds while you remain Healthy.

: Your next Pulverize will Overpower every 10 seconds while you remain Healthy. Primal Pulverize : Enemies hit with Pulverize deal 20% reduced damage for 4 seconds.

: Enemies hit with Pulverize deal 20% reduced damage for 4 seconds. Predatory Instinct : Critical Strike Chance against Close enemies is increased by 3%.

: Critical Strike Chance against Close enemies is increased by 3%. Iron Fur : Your gain 3% Damage Reduction while in Werebear form. This bonus persists for 3 seconds after leaving Werebear form.

: Your gain 3% Damage Reduction while in Werebear form. This bonus persists for 3 seconds after leaving Werebear form. Debilitating Roar : Shapeshift into a Werebear and bellow a mighty roar, reducing Nearby enemies damage dealt by 50% for 4 seconds.

: Shapeshift into a Werebear and bellow a mighty roar, reducing Nearby enemies damage dealt by 50% for 4 seconds. Enhanced Debilitating Roar : Debilitating Roar also Fortifies you for 22% Base Life.

: Debilitating Roar also Fortifies you for 22% Base Life. Preserving Debilitating Roar : Debilitating Roar also heals you for 4% of your Maximum Life each second for its duration.

: Debilitating Roar also heals you for 4% of your Maximum Life each second for its duration. Vigilance : You gain 5% Damage Reduction for 6 seconds after using a Defensive Skill.

: You gain 5% Damage Reduction for 6 seconds after using a Defensive Skill. Ravens : Passive: 1 Raven flies above you and periodically attacks your enemies dealing a small amount of damage every 5 seconds. Active: The target area is swarmed with ravens, dealing damage over 6 seconds.

: Passive: 1 Raven flies above you and periodically attacks your enemies dealing a small amount of damage every 5 seconds. Active: The target area is swarmed with ravens, dealing damage over 6 seconds. Enhanced Ravens : You have 5% increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds against Enemies hit by Ravens.

: You have 5% increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds against Enemies hit by Ravens. Ferocious Ravens : Enemies inside the swarm of Ravens when it is activated become Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

: Enemies inside the swarm of Ravens when it is activated become Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Trample : Shapeshift into a Werebear, become Unstoppable, and charge forward, dealing low damage and Knocking Back enemies. Enemies who are Knocked Back into terrain take an additional amount damage and are Stunned for 3 seconds.

: Shapeshift into a Werebear, become Unstoppable, and charge forward, dealing low damage and Knocking Back enemies. Enemies who are Knocked Back into terrain take an additional amount damage and are Stunned for 3 seconds. Enhanced Trample : Trample deals 30% bonus damage. This bonus is reduced by 15% for each enemy hit after the first.

: Trample deals 30% bonus damage. This bonus is reduced by 15% for each enemy hit after the first. Natural Trample : Casting Trample grants 20% Base Life as Fortify.

: Casting Trample grants 20% Base Life as Fortify. Mending : While in Werebear form, you receive 5% additional Healing from all sources.

: While in Werebear form, you receive 5% additional Healing from all sources. Grizzly Rage : Shapeshift into Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 20% bonus damage and 20% damage reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form. Kills extend the duration by 1 second up to 10 additional seconds.

: Shapeshift into Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 20% bonus damage and 20% damage reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form. Kills extend the duration by 1 second up to 10 additional seconds. Prime Grizzly Rage : You are Unstoppable while Grizzly Rage is active.

: You are Unstoppable while Grizzly Rage is active. Supreme Grizzly Rage : Gain 8% Base Life as Fortify per second while Grizzly Rage is active.

: Gain 8% Base Life as Fortify per second while Grizzly Rage is active. Ursine Strength: Gain 20% additional Maximum Life while in Werebear form and for 3 seconds after leaving Werebear form. While Healthy, deal 30% increased damage.

