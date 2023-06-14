Where to find Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigils

The Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigil is a rare crafting material that isn't easy to come across. You'll need Abstruse Sigils to upgrade key accessories in your inventory and imprint some of those Diablo 4 Aspects that are cluttering up your Codex of Power as you spend time slaying enemies in Sanctuary, although the material can only be gathered by making use of the Diablo 4 Salvage system. So below we'll get into what the Abstruse Sigil is, where you can find them, and how to get the most out of your collection in Diablo 4 .

How to get Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Abstruse Sigil is a key crafting resource in Diablo 4. You'll need plenty on hand to really push the effectiveness of your accessories – Amulets and Rings – as you begin pressing towards the Diablo 4 max level . Here's the thing though, Abstruse Sigil is a rare return after you salvage Legendary jewelry at a blacksmith. There's no way to farm Abstruse Sigils across the Diablo 4 map , so you'll want to consider pushing every spare Legendary Amulet and Ring towards the Blacksmith.

If you're desperate for more Jewelry, the best thing to do is just to farm Dungeons. It isn't wise to waste your gold on amulets and rings from vendors as you'll need all the gold you can get when it comes time to begin imprinting your Aspects later in the game. Sadly, there's no way to exchange Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4 for jewelry either. If you're desperate, you could always try running some Diablo 4 PvP areas to farm Seeds of Hatred and Red Dust, which you could exchange for Legendary amulets and rings with vendors in the towns adjacent to the two Fields of Hatred.

How to use Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The Abstruse Sigil is used for crafting, but is specific to the Diablo 4 gems vendor. If you head to the Jeweler (which unlocks at level 20, and can be found in every major hub with one of the Waypoints ) you can then use the Abstruse Sigil to upgrade Legendary Amulets and Rings.