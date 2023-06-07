How to use Diablo 4 Aspects and the Codex of Power

Diablo 4 Aspects are modifiers that can convert rare items into legendary ones, by imprinting them with enhancements to further improve your character's overall skills and abilities. There are two ways of obtaining them, with the traditional method of finding legendary items via random drops in combat being supplemented in Diablo 4 by the addition of the Codex of Power, allowing players to collect Aspects more easily through guaranteed unlocks. Either way, you'll need the services of an Occultist to be unleash their potential, so here's how to access that particular vendor and use Aspects in Diablo 4.

How to unlock the Diablo 4 Occultist

To unlock the Diablo 4 Occultist, you need to obtain your first Aspect by completing a dungeon, as outlined below. This will then add the Extraction and Imprinting assignment to your Diablo 4 quest log, leading you to interact with an Occultist so you can find out about the services they offer. If you manage to progress all the way to Level 25 without getting an Aspect, which is actually quite an impressive feat, then that quest will automatically be unlocked anyway to point you in the right direction to learn more about this system. You'll find an Occultist in each of the five major towns.

How to get Diablo 4 Aspects

There are two main ways to get Aspects in Diablo 4, with the first being to clear dungeons and receive them as rewards for your initial completion. If you hover over the dungeon on the Diablo 4 map then you'll see what Aspect will be received by completing it, but pay attention to the description – while some Aspects are universal and can be used by all characters, a majority of them are tied to a specific class so won't be available to others. Each Aspect you get from dungeons will be added to your Codex of Power, and can then be used as many times as you like.

The second way to get Diablo 4 Aspects is to use an Occultist to extract them from items you find on your travels, which already have an Aspect attached. You can see this in the item description, along with details of what benefit the Aspect provides when imprinted to an item. Note that extracting an Aspect from an item by following the process with an Occultist will destroy the original equipment, placing the Aspect in your inventory for future use. Aspects obtained in this way are generally more powerful than those unlocked in the Codex of Power, but they can only be imprinted into one item.

How to imprint Aspects in Diablo 4

To imprint Aspects in Diablo 4 with an Occultist, you need to have at least one available in your Codex of Power or inventory, along with a rare or legendary item of the correct type to receive it. Each piece of equipment can only be imprinted with one Aspect, so you can't stack up the effects using a single item, though of course you can have multiple items equipped with different Aspects spread across them.

Imprinting an Aspect will cost you gold, along with the rare Veiled Crystal crafting material, which is generally obtained by collecting Diablo 4 salvage from rare weapons and armor. Note that while it costs 10 Veiled Crystals to imprint an Aspect from the Codex of Power, you only need two to imprint an Aspect from your inventory, so this process is slightly easier and less costly in terms of materials if you're using an Aspect you previously extracted.

