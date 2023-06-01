What to do with Diablo 4 Faded Plaques

Diablo 4 Faded Plaques are attached to various statues that are dotted around Sanctuary, and they're easy to overlook or disregard when you pass them as there are no clear instructions for what you're supposed to do with them. Although a couple of early side quests in Diablo 4 provide hints that emotes can be used to trigger certain events within the world, it's not an obvious connection to apply this knowledge to other areas such as this. If you want to know how to get secret buffs from them, then this what to do with faded plaques in Diablo 4.

How to get secret buffs from faded plaques in Diablo 4

Once you discover a statue with a faded plaque in Diablo 4, you can interact with it to read the inscription. Only a few words will still be legible, and it's the part that's displayed all in capital letters which you need to pay attention to. This word, or words, provides a clue to a specific entry in your Diablo 4 emotes, which you then need to use to activate your secret buff. If you're not sure which action you have to take, then here are few that we've figured out so far:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Faded Plaque inscription Emote required GIVE AID Help GRATITUDE Thanks GREET Hello

Stand in the glowing circle in front of the Diablo 4 Faded Plaque, then perform your emote – if you've chosen the correct one, the statue will briefly flash and a message will appear above it, confirming the temporary buff that you've received. This could be receiving additional gold for the next series of kills or forming a barrier that will absorb a certain amount of damage you take, as examples, and a small icon should appear above your level progress bar in the bottom left corner of the screen to confirm the buff is in effect. To be realistic, these won't provide you with a game-changing benefit overall, but at least you'll know what to do with faded plaques in Diablo 4 and can secure a quick bonus whenever you come across them on your travels.

