How to complete Diablo 4 Keeping The Old Traditions quest

The Diablo 4 Keeping The Old Traditions side quest is causing some players problems, as it isn't immediately clear what you need to do to complete it. As with several other quests in Diablo 4, you need to solve a riddle and then go to a location to perform a specific emote. If you're not sure how to go about this, there here's a complete walkthrough for the Keeping The Old Traditions quest in Diablo 4 so you can claim your reward.

How to start the Diablo 4 Keeping The Old Traditions quest

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The start the Diablo 4 Keeping The Old Traditions quest, head to the area marked on the map above, which is part of the Valley of the Strayed within the Dry Steppes region.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

There you'll find a side quest marker, which is revealed to be a Lonely Offering item when you approach. Interact with it and you'll initiate the Keeping The Old Traditions quest, where you need to solve the following riddle:

"Though timeworn, you endure. Before your colorful kin, I say: Yes, I keep our traditions!"

How to complete Diablo 4 Keeping The Old Traditions

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Head to the highlighted area on the map just to the west of the Lonely Offering to find a large stone altar, and it is here that you need to complete the quest. To do this you need to perform one of the Diablo 4 emotes, namely the "Yes" emote, but you need to assign this first as it isn't initially attached to your emote wheel. To get to it, tap up on the d-pad to view the emote wheel, the follow the Customize prompt to bring up the full list of emotes. Scroll down and select "Yes", then assign it to one of the emote wheel segments.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Finally, perform the "Yes" emote in front to the shrine and a Hidden Chest will emerge from the ground to the right. Open it to receive a couple of Elixirs, and more importantly complete the Diablo 4 Keeping The Old Traditions side quest.

