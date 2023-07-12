How to solve the Diablo 4 Traveler's Superstition riddle

The Diablo 4 Traveler's Superstition side quest is another task with a riddle to be solved, by performing the required emote at the correct location to trigger your reward. If you've previously figured out the solution to Secret of the Spring, Keeping The Old Traditions, or Reject the Mother then you should already be familiar with this process, and Traveler's Superstition is arguably easier than all of those as you have to travel practically no distance at all to beat it.

However, you can't access this side quest until you've made significant progress in Act 5 of the Diablo 4 campaign, so don't expect to encounter it until you've been kept busy for a while in the high level Hawezar region to the southeast of the map. Eventually, in the Bosun's Woe area on the east coast of Hawezar, near the series of ships you can leap between, you'll be able to interact with the Hastily Scrawled Note to start the Traveler's Superstition side quest in Diablo 4.

How to complete the Traveler's Superstition quest in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Traveler's Superstition Diablo 4 side quest begins in Bosun's Woe, the area which is highlighted on the map above on the east side of Hawezar. As mentioned previously, you won't be able to officially start this assignment until you've progressed beyond a certain point in Act 5, but at any time you can interact with the Hastily Scrawled Note weighted down with a rock to find the following missive:

"Pay your respects to her, and she will see you safely on your way. Ignore her, and suffer the fate of these poor fools."

The poor fools in question are the corpses right next to you, surrounding the remains of a ship bow with a statue of a lady on board. It's this effigy that you need to approach, then tap Up on the D-Pad to select and perform the 'Hello' Diablo 4 emote to trigger the next step – this should be at the top of your main emote wheel by default, but if for some reason you've swapped it out then you'll need to use the Customize prompt to get it back.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

With the "Hello" emote performed by the statue, a Hidden Chest will appear from the ground nearby. Open it up for a selection of rewards, as well as Gold, XP, and Renown for completing the Diablo 4 Traveler's Superstition side quest.

