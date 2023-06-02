Diablo 4 Rite of Passage sin choice explained

The Diablo 4 Rite of Passage choice seems like an important one to get right as you need to do it to get into Kyovashad, but your choice has no real effect. To get into Kyovashad, you must go along with this Diablo 4 ritual to burn away a sin and there’s no way around it – you can’t be like Lorath and just insist on skipping it to get through. However, it seems like it’s purely a flavor thing and is just for this quest, so here’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 Rite of Passage choice at the Kyovashad gatehouse.

Which sin to choose for the Diablo 4 Rite of Passage

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In short, your choice of sin that you want to burn away for the Diablo 4 Rite of Passage quest does not matter. As far as I can tell, your choice between fear, anger, pride, greed, or nothing has no effect on gameplay, and choosing any sin will get you into Kyovashad without issues. Just follow the guard’s orders and inscribe a holy cedar tablet from the nearby stall, then burn it in the brazier and the guard will let you pass through. From here, you can wrap up the prologue questline to begin freely exploring the rest of Sanctuary to get on with the main quests.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The only difference based on your choice of sin I noticed was that, once you’re through to the city, Lorath happens to correctly guess exactly what you wrote when you meet up with him again. For example, if you chose to inscribe nothing but scribbles, Lorath says: “I’ll bet you didn’t write anything at all. I wouldn’t blame you”. Again, this seems to be inconsequential but it’s a nice touch anyway!



