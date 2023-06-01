Diablo 4 quest log: How to use the journal to track quests

Diablo 4 has introduced an open world and light MMO sensibilities to its structure, meaning that there's more to keep track of than ever before. If you're anything like me, working out what quests you are actively chasing can become a little daunting, so you'll want to make good use of the Diablo 4 quest log. You know, if you can find the damn thing.

Blizzard refers to your quest log in Diablo 4 as 'The Journal' and it's hidden away within the game's labyrinthian menus. So if you want to open the journal, track quests that you have available on the Diablo 4 map, and work out whether you're able to accept new quests as you attempt to run towards the max level in Diablo 4, I've got you covered.

How to use the Diablo 4 quest log

The Diablo 4 journal can be opened from the map screen. Once you're there you'll notice a little white arrow in a red box sitting towards the right-hand side of the screen. If you click this, the journal will expand and you'll see all of the quests that you have available and that are being actively tracked – campaign missions, side quests, and other priority quests.

You can track new quests in Diablo 4 from here, which will not only highlight the quest marker on the map but track it on the main UI while you're playing the game. The game will often assign important quests to you automatically – particularly Priority Quests, which typically unlock something which can help you level up fast in Diablo 4, such as the ability to upgrade your pool of Diablo 4 health potions.

Sanctuary is full of side-quests which you can pick up, and these are denoted on the map with a blue exclamation point. It's worth noting that you can only carry 20 side-quests in your journal at any one time, so you'll want to consider that before another NPC asks you to make a delivery, kill a bunch of enemies, or delve into a dungeon to retrieve some precious family heirloom.

