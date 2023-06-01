Diablo 4 horse: How to unlock, use, and customize mounts

If you've spent any time exploring Sanctuary, there's a good chance you've found yourself wondering how to unlock your Diablo 4 horse for easier world traversal and exploration. Sadly, the quest to unlock your Diablo 4 mount isn't made available until Act 3 of the main campaign.

If you're desperate for your horse you could always follow our tips on how to level up fast in Diablo 4, as you'll basically need to hit level 25-30 to get 'Mount: Donan's Favor' added to your Diablo 4 quest log. Before you get access to the Diablo 4 mount quest, you'll have to either travel the Diablo 4 map on foot or by waypoints, so make unlocking and completing this mission a priority – especially if you earned the exclusive mount trophy in the Diablo 4 beta.

How to get Diablo 4 Mount: Donan's Favor quest

When you're nearing the end of Act 3 in the main Diablo 3 campaign you'll be sent back to Kyovashad to meet with Donan at the Cathedral of Light. Speak with the character there and he'll assign you the Mount: Donan's Favor quest, which will put you on a path to unlock a horse in Diablo 4.

Once you've got that, return to Oskar the Stable Master (you met him at the beginning of the game, when you first arrived in Kyovashad as a lowly wanderer) and he'll give you your first Diablo 4 mount for free! It's a nice gesture, especially as other mounts will cost you a cool 20,000 Gold. It's a big investment, although thankfully every mount that you own is unlocked for all of the characters on your account.

How to customize your mount in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

There are ways to customize your mount in Diablo 4, although it'll cost you. Cosmetic items can be purchased with in-game gold at any of the Stable Masters in the major hubs marked by Waypoints, while additional items can be unlocked via the Diablo 4 store and via the seasonal Diablo 4 battle pass. Additionally, there is a small chance that horse customization items will drop from chests, rare enemies, and world bosses – these effects can be held in your inventory and then applied via the Stable Master.

There are special mount customization options for those of you willing to deal in a little of the Diablo 4 PvP experience. The Stable Masters found in the towns adjacent to any of the Fields of Hatred will exchange cosmetic items for Red Dust rather than Gold – this rare resource is earned by collecting Seeds of Hatred from slain monsters in the player versus player zones, which are then smashed into Red Dust at the various Altar of Extraction sites.

How to use your horse in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can mount up at any time while exploring the open world of Sanctuary by either pressing the Z key on your keyboard or the right d-pad button for you players wielding a controller. When mounted, your ability bar will change to reflect your mount-specific abilities. The Evade ability will let you have three bursts of speed that refresh on a cooldown. Each class also has its own unique Diablo 4 mount skill, which you can use to quickly dismount and launch straight into attacks with massive AOE potential.

You should also know that while your horse can't die in Diablo 4, it can get scared and abandon you. Just above the avatar icon of your mount is a little bar which will gradually fill if they are around too many enemies – the speed at which this bar fills depends on the Diablo 4 World Tier you have selected. If it maxes out, you'll be forced to dismount and wait through a lengthy cooldown before you can call your mount back into action. A handy tip, if you're at risk of your horse getting scared, just click the dismount key and avoid the drama altogether.

