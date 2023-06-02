How to access your Diablo 4 pre-order bonuses

There are Diablo 4 pre-order bonuses waiting if you purchased the game in advance, with rewards available whether you bought the Ultimate, Deluxe, or Standard edition of the game. Knowing where to find them in Diablo 4 is another matter entirely, especially as some of the items can't be claimed until you've made significant process through the campaign, so don't expect to receive instant gratification from your buying choice. Whether you're looking for the Ultimate edition emote, or the mounts included with all editions, this is how to get your pre-order rewards in Diablo 4.

How to get your Diablo 4 pre-order emote

For those who bought the Ultimate edition early, there's an exclusive pre-order emote available named the Wings of the Creator Emote. When activated, this emote sees your character float up into the air, surrounded by wings of light, and hover for a few seconds before gracefully drifting back down to the ground. This is available right from the start of your adventure, but in order to access it you'll first need to assign it to your Diablo 4 emotes wheel. To do that, tap up on your d-pad to reveal the emote wheel, then follow the Customize prompt and scrolls down the first Emotes tab list until you reach Wings of the Creator Emote. Press the Assign button, choose a slot from one of the three wheel pages that appear below, then confirm and it will be there ready for use.

How to get your Diablo 4 pre-order mounts

If you purchased either the Ultimate or Deluxe edition in advance, then the following Diablo 4 pre-order mounts and armor are included in your rewards:

Caparison of Faith Mount Armor *

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Light Bearer Mount *

Temptation Mount



* (also included with Standard edition pre-orders)

However, unlike the pre-order emote, you'll need to make a decent amount of progress through the story before you can access them. As we lay out in our separate Diablo 4 horse guide, you have to progress towards the end of Act 3 in the main campaign before you return to the Cathedral of Light in Kyovashad and receive the Mount: Donan's Favor quest, which in turn will unlock your ability to obtain a horse. Once you own your first steed, you can then visit any of the Stable Masters in towns and use their services to collect your pre-order mounts or apply the mount armor customizations.

